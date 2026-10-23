New London Irish owners aim to return club to English rugby’s second tier

London Irish huddle after their last Premiership Rugby match against Exeter Chiefs at Gtech Community Stadium in May 2023. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A consortium involving Kyle Jordan, son of the late Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan, has sold London Irish.

The club has not played professional rugby since entering administration in 2023.

The Jordan consortium had explored bringing Irish into the United Rugby Championship, with a hope to appeal to Irish and South African expats living in London, but found that path blocked by a number of national unions.

It is understood that the new owners, Steve and Sarah Daniels of Gamechanger Investments Limited, are hoping to return Irish to the Champ, English rugby’s second tier, next season. They are also assessing the viability of entering a team into Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR).

The move ends the formal involvement of the Jordan family in London Irish. Daniel McKeown, the Belfast-born chair of the club, is also moving on. Jamie Balls, the current chair of the London Irish amateur club, will become chief executive of the pro outfit.

“We explored every credible route back, including beyond the English game, and concluded that London Irish is better served playing and building now than waiting on a path that is not viable at this time,” said McKeown.

“Steve, Sarah and Jamie have the ambition and commitment to do exactly that and we are proud to hand this great club on to them.”

“Our focus is on creating a resilient, self-sustaining rugby organisation that can stand on its own feet from day one, with the foundations in place to deliver long-term stability, growth and future opportunities,” said Balls, the new CEO.

“The immediate priority is to establish the infrastructure needed for the relaunch, including a dedicated communications and media operation and full access to the club’s digital assets. Details of the proposed home ground, competition pathway and wider plans will follow.”

London Irish last played in professional rugby in 2023, their final game bringing a win over Exeter Chiefs at the end of that year’s Premiership campaign. At that stage, they played their games at the home of Premier League football outfit Brentford.

They became the third English team to fold in quick succession after Worcester and Wasps had collapsed earlier that season. The club was suspended by the Premiership after missing a deadline to pay players and staff amid financial difficulties and an attempted takeover by a US-based consortium.

Worcester have since rejoined the English rugby pyramid, finishing fourth on the Champ table last season. They went on to beat Ealing in the playoff final.

Founded in 1898, London Irish was formed after the likes of London Scottish and London Welsh gave expats the chance to play rugby with fellow Irish people in the English capital.

A number of prominent Irish players have been involved in the club, including internationals David Humphreys, Conor O’Shea and Bob Casey. Declan Kidney, the former Ireland head coach, was the club’s director of rugby when ownership’s financial difficulties forced its suspension.