A year after Munster humbled Leinster, the much-changed foes are ready to battle again

What a difference a year makes. Put selection to one side and the most striking aspect of Munster’s 31-14 victory over Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season is the turnover in personnel in the intervening 12 months since, which is largely attributable to the physical toll of professional rugby.

The two meet at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, but as of last weekend, 11 from the matchday squads for last year’s game at Croke Park are unavailable through injury. A further six players are no longer contracted to either province. That’s 36 per cent of the total – albeit based on injury updates from this week, so that figure might come down – but it’s still quite a churn.

Clayton McMillan’s Munster arrive in Dublin off the back of two wins and a draw in their last four fixtures across the URC and Champions Cup, including the win over Racing 92 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend. There were no legacy injuries after Saturday’s game and there was positive news regarding players being on the cusp of a comeback.

Of those who were in the squad for the game last October, fullback Shane Daly (groin) is nearing a return as are loosehead prop Michael Milne (ankle), secondrow Edwin Edogbo (shoulder) and hooker Lee Barron (neck), who was a replacement 12 months ago. It’s unlikely that all four will make Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, two of Munster’s key players from the game at Croke Park will certainly be watching from the sidelines this weekend. Outhalf Jack Crowley, who was outstanding in his player-of-the-match contribution in last year’s meeting, is out until the new year, and centre Tom Farrell is rehabilitating following shoulder surgery during summer.

Munster's Jack Crowley has had diagnosis of a lower limb vascular injury. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Wingers Andrew Smith and Thaakir Abrahams have since left the province, along with Jean Kleyn and Paddy Patterson, while John Ryan retired at the end of the season.

Ethan Coughlan, a try-scorer in the 31-14 win, is behind both Craig Casey and Ben O’Donovan in the pecking order. If Daly doesn’t recover in time for Saturday, potentially the only returnee from Munster’s starting backline at Croke Park will be Dan Kelly.

JJ Hanrahan and Alex Nankivell were on the bench last October, as was Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman, all four of whom will be vying for a starting role this time out.

Munster recruited South African hooker Marnus van der Merwe and experienced tighthead prop Kieran Brookes during summer. As McMillan has said, there is no arguing about their impact.

Then there is 20-year-old outhalf Charlie O’Shea. Injuries handed him an opportunity initially, but he has demonstrated impressive self-possession to complement his talent and courageous free spirit, rather than trying to fit in unobtrusively. Shay McCarthy shares some of the derring-do DNA. A natural winger, those instincts were obvious in his try against Racing 92.

Munster’s outhalf and three-quarter line on Saturday will be interesting and instructive. McMillan’s selections will be a statement of intent, irrespective of whether he chooses youth, experience or a blend of both.

Munster's Tom Farrell scores a try against Leinster in the teams' URC game at Croke Park in October last year. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

In Farrell’s absence, Nankivell, Kelly and Seán O’Brien have all had a turn in midfield, the latter demonstrating his versatility by also wearing the 11 jersey. The 29-year-old Nankivell signed a two-year contract extension with Munster during the week to take him up to 2029. By that point, he will be Irish-qualified and has expressed his desire to play Test rugby.

Kelly should get a crack at two of three players from Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne, all of whom are in the squad announced by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell for November’s Nations Championship games. Saturday will be a massive game for him, whether he plays 12 or 13. Versatility is a double-edged sword. Kelly carries hard in traffic, but he also possesses the pace and footwork to break the line.

Brian Gleeson, Coombes, John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen have shared backrow duties. Seán Edogbo has grasped his chance, and his power and pace is likely to see him involved.

Leinster, too, could be much changed this weekend. Jordan Larmour and Jamison Gibson-Park are trying to shake off the remnants of injury, neither having played yet this season, while Paddy McCarthy and RG Snyman are out with long-term injuries. James Lowe has gone to Japan and Ciarán Frawley switched to Connacht, to great success.

Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel, Todd Lawlor, Oliver Coffey, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Josh Ericson and Alex Usanov have been given decent minutes to date, while Niall Smyth, Stephen Smyth, Alan Spicer, Ciarán Mangan and Hugo McLaughlin have enjoyed varying degrees of exposure in the URC.

For Leo Cullen and McMillan, the choice this weekend is whether to stick with the tried and trusted or to twist towards youthful promise in one or two cases.