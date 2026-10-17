Champions Cup: Pau’s young stars host Leicester Tigers on intriguing opening weekend

Théo Attissogbé of Pau is one of the star players in the Champions Cup. Photograph: Luca Sighinolfi/Inpho

Leinster travel to France on the opening weekend of the Champions Cup but so too do pool one contenders Leicester Tigers as they make the journey to a Pau team that includes French international wing-cum-fullback Théo Attissogbe the 2024 “La Révélation” breakthrough player of the year at the famous French awards night La nuit du Rugby.

The French club, who led the Top 14 at one point this season, boast another young gem in centre Fabien Brau-Boirie and three Pumas in Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Grondona and Facundo Isa. The Tigers have prop Archie van der Flier, a cousin of Leinster and Ireland’s Josh, summer signing Mako Vunipola and Joseph Woodward, a son of England World Cup-winning coach Clive, also in the matchday 23.

In the other match in the pool, Sale Sharks, who travel to Dublin in December, host the Glasgow Warriors in Manchester. As a neutral pool two offers some tantalising fixtures although the death of Lions secondrow Hyron Andrews puts matches in context this weekend. The fixture against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle goes ahead.

While Connacht host Saracens in Galway, Toulouse welcome the Exeter Chiefs to the pink city on Sunday. Led by scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, the team contains the Ntamack brothers, Romain and Théo, Joshua Brennan, son of Trevor, and in centre Kalvin Gourgues, one of the hottest prospects in world rugby.

Tommaso Menoncello is on the bench for a team that retains many familiar faces. Exeter, a team that housed several Irish players down through the years, has none now.

In pool three, Munster host Racing 92, while the other Saturday game sees the Stormers host Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears. The South African side includes Springbok halfbacks Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Cobus Reinach and fullback Damian Willemse. The 23-year-old centre Jonathan Roche is represented by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The Bears are captained by former Ireland international scrumhalf Kieran Marmion and included in the squad is backrow Paddy Pearce who namechecked a former Ireland and Leinster player as a sizeable influence in his rugby career while at school.

He said: “Mr [Ben] Berry, Mr [Lawrence] Evans and Mr Dempsey, Girvan Dempsey who played a fair bit for Ireland, joined when we were in Sixth Form and is a great coach with a great rugby mind.”

English champions Johan van Graan’s Bath host last season’s Challenge Cup winners Montpellier – they beat Ulster in the final in Bilbao – in arguably the tie of the round in pool four.

Beno Obano, Tom Dunn and Will Stuart return to the front row for the European clash as does scrumhalf Ben Spencey for his first game of the season. He will link up with Finn Russell while Charlie Griffin is handed his European debut on the wing after making a first appearance for the club in the premiership last week. Joe Cokanasiga and Santi Carreras complete a fleet-footed back three.

One look at the Bulls bench never mind the starting team underlines why they will be favourites at home to the highly regarded Parisian side Stade Francais.