Ulster target first win of season in European Challenge Cup opener against Zebre

European Challenge Cup: Zebre v Ulster, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Saturday, 3.15pm (Streaming on epcrugby.tv)

Even though going all out in the Challenge Cup is certainly not at the top of Ulster’s to-do list, they have arrived at this European opener with a touch more anxiety than had been anticipated.

This is the northern province’s fourth game of the season. They are yet to register a win, having drawn twice in successive weeks at Glasgow and last Saturday when hosting Munster, and lost their first United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture at home to Edinburgh.

It’s certainly not a crisis. They have accumulated eight points, but Richie Murphy’s squad have only played in fits and starts, with inaccuracy, poor discipline and (last week) a crumbling scrum all contributing to a highly visible inconsistency in what is a critical season, as they cannot be seen to fall short of the URC’s top eight for another year.

They made it all the way to last May’s Challenge Cup final where Montpellier eviscerated them in Bilbao’s crushing humidity, but in doing so compromised themselves in the URC, a scenario that left deep scars.

[ ‘We’re playing matches like they’re training sessions’: Richie Murphy frustrated by Ulster’s lack of intensityOpens in new window ]

Another faltering league campaign is not permissible, hence the sense of unease even though, for an opening European round at Zebre, Ulster ought to be capable of producing a decent shift on the way to victory.

The sense that Ulster’s gaze is more firmly fixed on getting something, somehow, from their next two URC games in South Africa against the Bulls and Stormers is hard to shake off with Murphy ringing the changes for his starting side which will take the field in Parma on Saturday.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/©INPHO

Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney are not involved following their first outings of the season last weekend against Munster while fellow Ireland squad member from the summer Tom O’Toole starts at loosehead prop having been benched seven days ago.

Jacob Stockdale is shifted to full back with the returning Michael Lowry only given a bench spot and Zac Ward, an unused Ireland tourist from the summer, is brought on to the left wing.

Robert Baloucoune continues on the right flank, but the most notable calls Murphy has made involve the midfield and his pick at outhalf.

Jake Flannery and Daniel Hawkshaw (the latter making his competitive debut) form a new centre pairing with Jamie Benson at 10 where he will hook up with Nathan Doak at half-back.

Untried combinations heighten the sense of risk without being sure of the return.

In the pack, Henry Walker gets his first start at hooker while Harry Sheridan is recalled at lock, presumably because of the unavailability of Eli Snyman and Ben Donnell, and packs down alongside Cormac Izuchukwu who moves into the engine room having played flanker against Munster.

James McKillop starts in the number six jersey with David McCann, who was benched for Munster though he played most of the game due to Snyman’s concussion, at openside and Juarno Augustus playing eight.

Lowry, Tom Stewart, Matthew Devine, Jack Murphy and the returning Scott Wilson provide most of the intended impact off the bench.

For all their issues so far, Ulster ought to get this one over the line and nail that elusive first win of the season.

Zebre: G Montemauri, G Bertaccini, M Zanon, D Mazza, T Wade, G da Re, A Fusco (capt), S Pelliccioli, T di Bartolomeo, J Barbotti, F Ruffolo, A Ortombina, G Ferrari, B Stavile Bravin, G Licata. Replacements: G Ribaldi, F Pisani, F Minervino, L Krumov, J Botturi, P Baronio, R Casarin, M Belloni.

Ulster: J Stockdale, R Baloucoune, D Hawkshaw, J Flannery, Z Ward, J Benson, N Doak, T O’Toole, H Walker, K Knox, H Sheridan, C Izuchukwu, J McKillop, D McCann (capt), J Augustus. Replacements: T Stewart, E O’Sullivan, S Wilson, J Hopes, M Moloney, M Devine, J Murphy, M Lowry.

Referee: B Connor (WRU).