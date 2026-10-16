Rugby player found dead at Lions team hotel before Champions Cup game against La Rochelle

The Lions had been preparing to make their debut in the Champions Cup this weekend. Photograph: Christiaan Kotze/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

A member of the Lions squad has been found dead in the team’s hotel before the South African side’s Champions Cup game against La Rochelle. The player is understood to have been found unconscious in the shower having reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

The so far unnamed player could not be revived by emergency services after the alarm was raised at the Atalante-Relais Thalasso hotel on the Île de Ré. Lions players and staff have been informed and are said to be receiving support.

The Lions had been preparing to make their debut in the top-tier tournament this weekend having flown to Europe following a heavy 57-15 defeat by the Bulls, their South African rivals. European Professional Club Rugby, the tournament organisers, say the player’s family are being informed but have yet to release any further details.

The tragic situation comes on the 10th anniversary of the death of the Munster coach Anthony Foley in a Paris hotel room in 2016. Foley, who was 42, died in his sleep on the eve of a European tie against Racing 92 after a heart condition caused fluid to build up in his lungs.

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara was part of Racing 92’s coaching team at the time of Foley’s death and is believed to be in his way to the Lions team hotel to offer condolences and show support.

Tributes are due to paid to him before this weekend’s game against Racing in Cork, with the Munster players set to wear commemorative presentation jackets featuring the club crest and the number eight, Foley’s position. – Guardian