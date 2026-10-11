AIL: Old order rise to the challenge in fiercely competitive Division 1A

Rhys Ruddock got his first victory as Lansdowne head coach against Old Belvedere at the Aviva on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The old order rose to the challenge in the Energia All-Ireland League at the weekend as Lansdowne, Clontarf and Cork Constitution all won at home against the previously unbeaten trio of Old Belvedere, UCD and St Mary’s respectively.

The latest result mean that after three rounds in what looks the most competitive Division 1A in many years, no team remains unbeaten.

On a landmark day for Lansdowne, they hosted Old Belvedere in their first game on the main pitch at the Aviva Stadium in three seasons. When Belvo raced to a 19-0 lead inside 30 minutes through tries from Ed Byrne, scrumhalf Chris O’Connor and Patrick Dowling, they looked set for a third bonus-point win to inflict a third defeat on Lansdowne.

But Leinster academy fullback Todd Lawlor, who was virtually uncontainable, took a superb line just before half-time, and Lansdowne were transformed thereafter. Tries from flanker Paul Wilson, Juan Beukes, and a brace from centre Dylan McNeice earned their side the win, while a late Fionn McWey try salvaged a bonus point for Belvo.

“I knew we’d be in a good place mentally coming into the game,” said Lansdowne head coach Rhys Ruddock after his first win in charge. “I was just disappointed that we conceded so many points early on. I think the lads were very frustrated as well on the field, you could kind of feel it, but I don’t think the belief had gone, which was the main thing.

“We just tried to be a bit more accurate in what we were doing around the set-piece, discipline and playing in the right areas. I thought we did that really well in the second half and scored some good tries as well, so it was very pleasing.”

Cork Con were also staring a third successive defeat in the face when Mick O’Gara’s 74th-minute penalty pushed St Mary’s into a 24-22 lead after the sides had shared six tries in what had always been a one-score game. But Dylan Hicks’ 48-metre penalty in stoppage time avenged last season’s record 57-19 defeat to the champions.

A stacked Clontarf side went top with a nine-try 61-15 victory over UCD at Castle Avenue, securing the bonus point before the break.

At Lakelands Park, Terenure roared into a 27-7 interval lead by the half-hour mark against Old Wesley through tries from Jordan Coghlan, Ben Blaney and Max Russell, and the accurate kicking of Aran Egan. But the visitors hit back through Stephen Smyth, Paidi Farrell and David Maher, bringing Wesley within a point before Kiwi scrumhalf Griffin Culver secured maximum points for Terenure.

Having led 10-7 at half-time, Young Munster pulled clear at Tom Clifford Park through second-half ties from Luke Murphy, Oisin Minogue, Paul Allen and Benjamin Whatley to beat Ballynahinch, now the only winless side in 1A.

And in the Division 1A of the women’s league, Railway Union made a statement on the opening weekend, defeating defending champions UL Bohemian 19-15 in Park Avenue.

AIL results

Men’s Division 1A: Clontarf 61 UCD 15; Cork Con 25 St Mary’s College 24; Lansdowne 35 Old Belvedere 26; Terenure 34 Old Wesley 26; Young Munster 32 Ballynahinch 14

Division 1B: City of Armagh 24 UCC Rugby 12; Garryowen 24 MU Barnhall 28; Highfield 57 Dublin University 29; Naas 54 Blackrock College 14; Nenagh Ormond 21 Instonians 23

Division 2A: Ballymena 26 Queen’s University 19; Cashel 33 Galwegians 12; Corinthians 7 Dungannon 27; Greystones 34 UL Bohemian 38; Shannon 24 Wanderers 32

Division 2B North: Ballyclare 62 Malahide 41; Clogher Valley 25 Banbridge 24; Enniskillen 50 Navan 19; Malone 32 Skerries 26; Sligo 29 Rainey 10

Division 2B South: Bective Rangers 15 Midleton 7; Dolphin 22 Old Crescent 54; Enniscorthy 7 Clonmel 40; Monkstown 31 Bruff 16; Thomond 24 Buccaneers 26

Women’s Division 1A: Old Belvedere 31 Galwegians 15; Blackrock College 50 Wicklow 5; Railway Union 19 UL Bohemian 15

Women’s Division 1B: Cooke 10 Ennis 14; MU Barnhall 17 Ballincollig 5; Enniskillen RFC 32 Tullow 12