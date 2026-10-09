‘Massive challenge’ for Connacht as they look to upset the odds against Glasgow

URC: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht, Scotstoun, Friday, 7.45pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

It doesn’t get any easier for Connacht. After rolling with the punches and springing off the ropes with a late knockout blow in Treviso when playing the core of the Italian team, a week on they face the bulk suppliers to the Scotland side. And Saracens come calling next week.

“Yeah, Italy away, followed by Scotland away,” noted captain Cian Prendergast in the wake of last week’s win. “We’ll take a lot of confidence and a lot of belief from that game [against Benetton]. It’s always good to learn when you’re winning. We’ll learn and we’ll try to produce a better performance.”

To that end, Stuart Lancaster gives a seasonal debut to the last of their seven-strong Irish contingent on the summer tour in the talismanic Bundee Aki as one of eight changes to the starting XV. This includes the five forwards who made such a telling impact in the Stadio di Monigo, the frontrow of Billy Bohan, Eoin de Buitléar and Sam Illo, as well as Niall Murray and Paul Boyle.

The fit-again Shayne Bolton also makes his seasonal reappearance, while Josh Ioane, another influential replacement last week, starts at fullback. To a degree, Lancaster’s hand has been forced by injuries, but this gives Connacht a third playmaker along with Ciarán Frawley, after his two-try debut last week, and Mack Hansen, who has hit the ground running in his two games to date after being restricted to one outing for his province last season. They also have Sean Naughton and Sam Gilbert on the bench, which significantly means Frawley will assume place-kicking.

“I was very proud of the way the lads dug out the five points in Italy last week against a strong Benetton side,” said Lancaster after his team overcame a 14-3 penalty count in favour of the home side. “It’s great to have all seven Irish players now available so there’s plenty of competition for places, which is what we need in the squad.

“We’re expecting a massive challenge from Glasgow who have quality across the field and are always tough to beat in Scotstoun. That said, we know them well after recent meetings with them, so [we] have to be at our very best.”

Glasgow Warriors' Jamie Dobie scores a try. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Glasgow winger Fergus Watson is one of five changes to the side which drew 33-all with Ulster, along with loosehead Nathan McBeth, lock Scott Cummings and number eight Macenzzie Duncan, with centre Ollie Smith replacing Stafford McDowall. After scoring three tries in their opening two games, Jamie Dobie shifts from wing to scrumhalf.

“Connacht will pose a strong challenge tomorrow night,” said coach Franco Smith. “We know from our meetings with them last season that they will test us both with and without the ball and have a squad that can cause problems for any team in the league.”

The Warriors will have had mixed feelings about last week’s draw, having seen out the last eight minutes with 13 players, although George Horne hit the upright with a penalty to win the game.

Connacht are returning to the ground where their campaign ended last season in a 33-21 defeat in the quarter-finals. They went toe to toe with Glasgow for much of that game and were within a score of their hosts inside the last 10 minutes before a decisive 75th-minute try by Kyle Steyn.

Having begun the season with a win away to Munster and draw at home to Ulster, Glasgow are nine-point favourites and have not been beaten by an Irish side at Scotstoun since Munster won their quarter-final clash in May 2023 by 13-5. Connacht’s last victory over Glasgow in Scotland was by 19-17 at Firhill Stadium back in September 2010.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Josh McKay; Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Fergus Watson; Dan Lancaster, Jamie Dobie; Nathan McBeth, Gregor Hiddleston, Fin Richardson; Max Williamson, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Macenzzie Duncan.

Replacements: Seb Stephen, Patrick Schickerling, Sam Talakai, Gregor Brown, Jare Oguntibeju, Ally Miller, George Horne, Bayley Kuenzle.

CONNACHT: Josh Ioane; Shayne Bolton, Bundee Aki, Cathal Forde, Mack Hansen; Ciarán Frawley, Caolin Blade; Billy Bohan, Eoin de Buitléar, Sam Illo; Darragh Murray, Niall Murray; Cian Prendergast (capt), Paul Boyle, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Matthew Victory, Francois van Wyk, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Colm Reilly, Seán Naughton, Sam Gilbert.

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU).

Forecast: Glasgow win.