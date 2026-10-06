Depleted Connacht need to iron out wrinkles against Glasgow, says Woodman

Connacht's Cian Prendergast on his way to scoring a try against Benetton in last Friday's URC match at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso, Italy. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

Connacht will again be without a number of key players for their visit to Glasgow Warriors in the URC on Friday.

Dave Heffernan (calf), Will Connors (calf), Ben Murphy (ankle) and Harry West (hamstring) remain unavailable, while David O’Connor (quad) and Byron Ralston (knee) will also be out of action.

But in some good news for the province, Shamus Hurley-Langton has recovered from the rib injury that saw him miss last weekend’s away win over Benetton.

Despite the positive of last Friday’s win after an opening-round defeat to the Stormers in Galway, Connacht scrum coach Trevor Woodman feels there’s room to improve against the Warriors.

“I see players taking more responsibility and that’s impressed me,” he said. “But if I were Glasgow, looking at our last two games, I definitely would say, ‘well, let’s go after them’.

“We’ve looked at the issues against [Benetton] and there’s a couple of things we can put right easily, so it’s up to us to go out there and put it right on the field.”

Woodman expects Glasgow to be looking for a solid response after their draw against Ulster at Scotstoun last Saturday. Juarno Augustus denied the hosts victory in that match with his 73rd-minute try, which was followed by Nathan Doak’s conversion.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Woodman, “but we’ve got plenty of belief in our game and what we’re about to get a win, and there’s no reason why we should shy away from that.

“Obviously, they won’t be happy with their performance at the weekend, so they’re going to be strong up front. Their mauling game is one of the standouts in the URC, their defence, their line speed – but we’ve got to have belief.

“It’s about us staying in control of the ball when we’ve got it, making sure we’re playing in the right areas and not allowing them multiple entries.”

The fixture also comes with added spice, with Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster’s son Dan playing for the Warriors.

“He keeps them on the front foot, doesn’t he?” Woodman said of the 25-year-old back. “He’s a smart player. But there’s been no talk yet of ‘let’s run over the 10′. We don’t want to be annoying his dad at the moment.”