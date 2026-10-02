‘Be positive, work hard, try to get back’: Leinster’s Jordan Larmour on overcoming injury

The adage that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is a viewpoint that varies from case to case. Jordan Larmour has had more than his fair share of injuries, and although it toughened his mindset it’s a trend that he can do without at this point in his career.

Where is that place? He’s 29-years-old, recently married and currently rehabbing a calf strain that he picked up in preseason training. He’s scored 51 tries for Leinster in 118 appearances, seven in 32 caps for Ireland. When fit and firing he has footwork that nudges supporters closer to the edge of their seats.

His wife, family and friends have “helped through the dark times” of his injury-enforced sabbaticals and he’s got used to the rehabilitation process.

“I do find it quite easy to stay positive; just keep my head down, work hard, and try to get back. Obviously, it’s frustrating when you get back-to-back injuries when all you want to really do is play,” the winger said.

The EPCR launch in Lyons drew a collection of largely injured players together. No doubt it inspired some gallows humour, whether the scar tissue was visible or invisible. The commonality is the rehabilitation process, just different details and stages of recovery.

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Larmour expects to be back on the pitch in a couple of weeks. He knows the deal. Last season it was a hamstring injury that scuppered his plans. He came back for the Ospreys game in May, but didn’t have a sufficient body of work to make Leinster squads for the end-of-season finals. The calf strain was inopportune, but there’s nothing for it other than to plough on.

There are times when he feels frustrated, but experience has taught him the importance of focusing on what’s in his control and not negative emotions.

“I feel like I’m pretty good at dealing with injuries and setbacks. I’ve been through enough to know how they go,” Larmour said.

“When I am fit, I feel confident, I feel like I’m playing well. So, it’s so frustrating because [when fit] I feel like I’m in a good place rugby-wise, but I can’t get the opportunity to do it because I can’t stay fit. It’s just trying to marry those two, get back on the pitch and stay there.”

He is also constantly looking to future-proof his body against injury niggles.

“You’re always looking for weaknesses in your body that you can go after to try and strengthen up. I have looked down every avenue and been exploring things, but we’ve got a great team at Leinster. They’ve been looking after me very well. It’s [about] trusting them and then executing the [recovery] plan.”

There’s no moping. In the building in UCD it’s about bringing energy. A new season brings a fresh chapter in the evolutionary process.

“Every season we look back and see what we can do better. We’re always trying to evolve on our attack, on our defence, look at what other teams are doing, get ideas, try stuff out in the training pitch, try to evolve a new way of attacking or a new way of defending, even kicking,” he said.

“In order to win whatever competition it is, the teams that evolve and adapt quickest, they’re the teams that win; understanding the game plan and executing it, that is huge as well. It’s a fine balance between trying new things, but also ironing out the things that didn’t work well.”

Larmour has enjoyed a close-up view of some promising young academy players in Todd Lawlor, who made his debut in the away defeat to the Lions last week in Ellis Park, Johannesburg, and Ciarán Mangan, who came on in the game.

“He’s [Lawlor] been a bit unlucky with injury over the last few seasons. He played really well in that Zebre game [preseason], creating a nice try. The game in [Ellis Park,] South Africa, it doesn’t really get much bigger for your first cap, especially.

“He went well, was very good in the backfield, great in defence and he just backed himself as well. When he caught the ball, you could see that. He was decisive. He is one to watch. Really good.

“You saw Mango [Mangan] at the end of the game, the chip and chase, and then he regathered it.

“These types of players are coming through and, as I said before, they’re showing their skill set and what they can do, which is great to see.”

Hopefully he’ll be out there with them soon.