Aoibheann Reilly excited to return to starting line-up as Ireland prepare for Japan Test

WXV Series: Ireland v Japan, Dexcom Stadium (12.45, live on TG4 Player)

Aoibheann Reilly bridged a year-long gap when she took to the pitch in Tallaght last Sunday, her previous game in an Ireland jersey, the World Cup quarter-final defeat to France at Sandy Park.

A second-half replacement she made an impact, literally in the form of tackling, but also in the physical release of pent-up emotion and enthusiasm. Her delight in being back in the Test match environment was palpable.

A broken fibula kept her sidelined initially but having returned to the Irish squad for the Six Nations Championship and on the cusp of a comeback she suffered a setback. “I reinjured it in the fallow week [during the tournament], so that’s why I was in the squad and then out of it again. It was unfortunate, just one of those things.”

It meant missing out on some notable occasions, Ireland’s clash with France in the wonderfully atmospheric Stade Marcel Michelin, England at Twickenham and a historic first game at the Aviva Stadium when the home side beat Scotland before a record attendance.

There was also the fact that Reilly, a Roscommon native but who started her rugby in Ballinasloe, missed out on playing for Ireland at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway during the tournament. On Sunday she gets a chance to tick that box when playing against Japan.

The scrumhalf smiled: “Yeah, especially [missing out on the] ending [of the Six Nations] in the Aviva. It was an amazing moment for the team, but then selfishly you’re like, ‘oh, I wish I was out there,’ but it was still incredible to be part of the crowd and to see how well the girls performed on the day as well.

“It was a very proud moment for the team, so it just kind of got me excited to get back and then to play there again in the future as well.” She returned to play for Connacht in the interpros, including the finale, a double header at the Dexcom.

“I got to play there over the summer with Connacht, but I think there’s something different about playing there for Ireland. I did the warm-up the day we [Ireland] played in Dexcom and I just couldn’t get over that, my home ground, how well we were supported. The facilities and stadium there are incredible.

“It is the perfect fit for us. I can’t wait to get down to Galway and put [on] a really good performance for the home crowd.”

Aoibheann Reilly is one of six changes to the starting lineup to play Japan. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

There’s a positive knock-on effect of bringing Irish matches to the provinces. Reilly said: “It’s getting rugby into the likes of Roscommon and Creggs and all parts of Galway, Connemara and Sligo, the likes of that. Having an Ireland game there, getting girls down [to watch will hopefully encourage them] to pick up a rugby ball.”

The USA defeat rankled. Scott Bemand’s side had a firm grip on the game, the attack was humming only for everything to fall asunder in 13 second-half minutes. Reilly acknowledged: “We had such a good start, and I thought we were attacking well, but the USA came out in the second half and just dominated with their 22 attack, which we weren’t good enough at defending.

“That was very disappointing. It led from our own errors, giving them entries into our 22 and then not being able to stop them once they came in; it just all accumulated. There’s such easy fixes and we know it’s stuff like [our] handling and [not giving away] penalties, are all in our control, but nothing major.

“We’re looking for a full 80-minute performance this weekend, fixes in our D (defence) and to just keep firing in our attack because we know the Japanese have a very good defensive line as well. They’re very organised, so it’ll be a good challenge.”

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has made six changes to the starting team with Connacht trio Béibhinn Parsons, having recovered from injury, Anna McGann and Reilly promoted to the run-on backline.

Munster and UL Bohemian tighthead prop Eilís Cahill comes in for Linda Djougang to earn her first Ireland start, Neve Jones replaces Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald at hooker, while Brittany Hogan is named at blindside flanker. Jemima Adams-Verling moves to number eight in the absence of Aoife Wafer who picked up an injury in training.

Munster hooker Beth Buttimer is set for a debut off the bench. Player-of-the-match for her general display and two-try contribution in the interpro final win over Leinster, she has earned her call-up.

There are obvious benchmarks for Ireland, to build on some of the excellent attacking play of last weekend while on the flip side being better able to defend, in all aspects from set piece to broken play and all points in between.

Japan will pose a different challenge physically and intellectually. It’s not about atoning for last week. It’s simply about being better on Sunday.

Ireland: Stacey Flood (Leinster); Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Anna McGann (Connacht), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster); Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht); Niamh O’Dowd (Gloucester-Hartpury), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Eilís Cahill (Munster), Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs), Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan (Ulster); Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks), Erin King (Leinster, capt), Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht). Replacements: Beth Buttimer (Munster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Linda Djougang (Leinster), Jane Clohessy (Munster), Grace Moore (Munster), Emily Lane (Munster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women).

Japan: M Nishi; S Nishimura, U Kataoka, M Furuta, K Imakugi; S Harada, M Tsukui (capt); H Komaki, M Nagoaka, W Kitano; M Kawamura, Y Sato; N Asari, S Korai, J Nduka. Replacements: N Nagata, N Yoshida, J Fuji, O Yoshimura, M Nishimura, A Seo, M Yamamoto, MYH Kagawa.

Referee: Ella Goldsmith (Australia)