Ulster fighting fit as they face ailing Edinburgh in URC opener

URC: Ulster v Edinburgh, Affidea Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm – Live on Premier Sports 2

With wriggle room not available in terms of coming up short of a top-eight finish, Ulster know that they must at least start as they intend to go on.

A home tie against an Edinburgh side already carrying a rather alarming looking injury list means an encouraging opening for Richie Murphy’s squad should be on the cards, but Ulster will know they must be both ruthless and accurate to get what they want from this meeting.

The home team have certainly been boosted by having Robert Baloucoune back. The winger has only played twice since the Six Nations, turning out in provincial colours for May’s Challenge Cup final and then for Ireland against the All Blacks in July, with both occasions resulting in heavy defeats.

Baloucoune is one of only two Ireland tourists from the summer made available to Murphy as Zac Ward, who was given no game time for the Nations Championship, has been named on the bench.

Another potentially game-changing selection sees James McNabney named in a URC match squad for the first time since May 2025, just before the promising backrower underwent ACL surgery.

After impressing in the preseason games, McNabney’s return to fitness looks timely for Ulster and his head-to-head duel with Magnus Bradbury could well prove pivotal.

Elsewhere, Ulster have handed URC debuts to new recruits Eduardo Bello, Eli Snyman, Ben Donnell, Martin Moloney and, behind the scrum, Jamie Benson, the latter lining out at centre.

Other new signings Matthew Devine and Keynan Knox will also get their first taste of competitive action from the bench.

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New forwards coach Clarke Dermody’s main focus has been on improving Ulster’s scrum and lineout with special emphasis on recalibrating their maul, so improvements are expected after the former All Black prop arrived to replace the departed Jimmy Duffy.

If the pack can provide an adequate supply line, then halfbacks Conor McKee and Jack Murphy will be in position to launch Ulster’s backline, where not only is Baloucoune looking for action but also fellow winger Aitzol Arenzana-King. He has been in sparkling try-scoring form during preseason, which included a fixture at Edinburgh. Skipper Michael Lowry will also be a threat from fullback.

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Whether Ulster’s bench is of the calibre to keep the boot to the throat or potentially even chase the game is debatable, so the province will hope they will have got the job done before ringing all the changes.

ULSTER: M Lowry (capt); R Baloucoune, B Carson, J Benson, A Arenzana-King; J Murphy, C McKee; E O’Sullivan, J McCormick, E Bello; E Snyman, B Donnell; D McCann, M Moloney, J McNabney.

Replacements: H Walker, T McAllister, K Knox, H Sheridan, J McKillop, M Devine, J Flannery, Z Ward.

EDINBURGH: P O’Conor; M Satala, M Currie (co-capt), K Higgins, G Gwynn; J Grayson, H Patterson; A Hepburn, H Morris, P Hill; C Hunter-Hill, G Young; L McConnell, F Douglas, M Bradbury (co-capt).

Replacements: J Blyth-Lafferty, J Whitcombe, D Rae, E McVie, T Currie, C McAlpine, C Scott, R McHaffie.

Referee: F Vedovelli (Italy).