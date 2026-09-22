URC fixtures list: Leinster start campaign with a trip to South Africa

Leinster will be looking for a better start to their URC campaign than last year. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC champions Leinster will begin the defence of their title in South Africa, as they did last season, this time with games against the Lions in Johannesburg followed by a trip to the coast where they will play the Sharks in Durban.

Leo Cullen’s side will hope for a better trip than last season when they lost two matches, albeit without their frontline players. They have travelled with a strong squad this time, including 15 players who took part in Ireland’s opening Nations Championship games in Australia and New Zealand.

Leinster’s first league game at the newly refurbished RDS, which will be known as the Laya Arena after the province signed a 10-year deal with the healthcare provider, is against Cardiff on Saturday, October 10th.

The first of the 12 interprovincial clashes in the URC takes place when Ulster host Munster on the second weekend in October, while two weeks later Leinster take on Clayton McMillan’s side at the Aviva Stadium.

The return game is scheduled for Sunday, December 27th, at Thomond Park, the same day Ulster host Connacht at the Affidea Stadium. There is also another interprovincial double header on Saturday, January 2nd, with Connacht welcoming Munster to the Dexcom Stadium while Richie Murphy’s Ulster make the trip to Dublin.

The Ospreys will play their home games at the historic St Helen’s ground in Swansea, while Edinburgh and Glasgow will stage their Christmas derbies at Murrayfield and Hampden Park. Connacht and Ulster will head for their South African assignments in late October while Munster will do so next April.

Premier Sports will broadcast all 151 URC matches live. The top eight teams qualify for the quarter-finals with the Grand Final taking place on Saturday, June 19th.

2026/2027 URC fixtures (all Irish times):

September

Friday 25th (7.45pm): Benetton v Dragons; Connacht v Stormers; Ulster v Edinburgh

Saturday 26th: Lions v Leinster, 12.30pm, Sharks v Ospreys, 3pm; Munster v Glasgow Warriors, 5.30pm; Zebre Parma v Bulls, 5.30pm; Scarlets v Cardiff, 7.45pm

October

Friday 2nd (7.45pm): Benetton v Connacht; Cardiff v Zebre Parma; Edinburgh v Stormers

Saturday 3rd: Lions v Ospreys, 12.45pm; Dragons v Scarlets, 3pm; Sharks v Leinster, 5.30pm; Glasgow Warriors v Ulster, 5.30pm; Munster v Bulls, 7.45pm

Friday 9th (7.45pm): Dragons v Ospreys; Glasgow Warriors v Connacht

Saturday 10th: Bulls v Lions, 12.30pm; Stormers v Sharks, 3pm; Zebre Parma v Edinburgh, 3pm; Scarlets v Benetton, 5.30pm; Ulster v Munster, 5.30pm; Leinster v Cardiff, 7.45pm

Friday 23rd (7.45pm): Cardiff v Sharks; Connacht v Zebre Parma; Edinburgh v Lions, 7.45pm

Saturday 24th: Bulls v Ulster, 12.45pm; Benetton v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Stormers v Scarlets, 3pm; Leinster v Munster, Aviva Stadium 6pm; Ospreys v Dragons, 7pm

Friday 30th (7.45pm): Connacht v Leinster; Glasgow Warriors v Lions

Saturday 31st: Stormers v Ulster, 12.45pm; Benetton v Edinburgh, 3pm; Bulls v Scarlets, 3pm; Dragons v Zebre Parma, 5.30pm; Munster v Sharks, 5.30pm; Ospreys v Cardiff, 7.45pm

December

Friday 4th (7.45pm): Edinburgh v Dragons; Ospreys v Leinster

Saturday 5th: Lions v Bulls, 12.30pm; Sharks v Stormers, 3pm; Cardiff v Ulster, 3pm; Scarlets v Connacht, 5.15pm; Glasgow Warriors v Benetton, 7.45pm; Zebre Parma v Munster, 7.45pm

Friday 18th (7.45pm): Munster v Scarlets; Ulster v Ospreys

Saturday 19th: Zebre Parma v Benetton, 1.30pm; Stormers v Lions, 2pm; Cardiff v Dragons, 3pm; Sharks v Bulls, 4.30pm; Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, 5.30pm; Connacht v Edinburgh, 7.45pm

Saturday 26th: Dragons v Cardiff, 3pm; Ospreys v Scarlets, 5.30pm

Sunday 27th: Benetton v Zebre Parma, 1.30pm; Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Ulster v Connacht, 5.30pm; Munster v Leinster, 7.45pm

January

Saturday 2nd: Sharks v Lions, 3pm; Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Scarlets v Dragons, 3pm; Connacht v Munster, 5.15pm; Cardiff v Ospreys, 5.30pm; Edinburgh v Benetton, 5.30pm; Leinster v Ulster, 7.45pm

Sunday 3rd: Stormers v Bulls, 2pm

Friday 22nd (7.45pm): Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets; Ulster v Sharks

Saturday 23rd: Lions v Zebre Parma, 12.45pm; Stormers v Cardiff, 3pm; Ospreys v Edinburgh, 3pm; Benetton v Bulls, 5.30pm; Leinster v Dragons, 5.30pm; Munster v Connacht, 7.45pm

Friday 29th (7.45pm): Dragons v Munster; Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys

Saturday 30th: Lions v Cardiff, 12.45pm; Stormers v Zebre Parma, 3pm; Scarlets v Edinburgh, 3pm; Leinster v Bulls, 5.30pm; Benetton v Sharks, 7.45pm; Connacht v Ulster, 7.45pm

February

Saturday 20th: Lions v Sharks, 12pm

Sunday 21st: Bulls v Stormers, 1pm

Friday 26th (7.45pm): Dragons v Ulster; Munster v Benetton

Saturday 27th: Lions v Stormers, 12.30pm; Bulls v Sharks, 3pm; Cardiff v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Zebre Parma v Scarlets, 5.30pm; Ospreys v Connacht, 5.30pm; Edinburgh v Leinster, 7.45pm

March

Friday 19th: Sharks v Edinburgh, 5pm; Connacht v Cardiff, 7.45pm; Glasgow Warriors v Stormers, 7.45pm

Saturday 20th: Bulls v Dragons, 3pm; Ulster v Zebre Parma, 3pm; Munster v Ospreys, 5.30pm; Scarlets v Lions, 5.30pm; Leinster v Benetton, 7.45pm

Friday 26th (7.45pm): Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Parma; Scarlets v Leinster

Saturday 27th: Bulls v Edinburgh, 12pm; Connacht v Lions, 2.15pm; Sharks v Dragons, 4.30pm; Cardiff v Munster, 5.30pm; Benetton v Ulster, 7.45pm; Ospreys v Stormers, 7.45pm

April

Friday 16th: Zebre Parma v Sharks, 6.30pm; Dragons v Glasgow Warriors, 7.45pm; Edinburgh v Cardiff, 7.45pm

Saturday 17th: Lions v Munster, 12.45pm; Stormers v Benetton, 3pm; Ospreys v Bulls, 5.30pm; Leinster v Connacht, 5.45pm; Ulster v Scarlets, 7.45pm

Friday 23rd: Zebre Parma v Ospreys, 6pm; Ulster v Leinster, 7.45pm; Cardiff v Bulls, 8.05pm

Saturday 24th: Lions v Benetton, 12.45pm; Scarlets v Sharks, 3pm; Stormers v Munster, 5.05pm; Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, 5.45pm; Connacht v Dragons, 7.45pm

May

Friday 7th (7.45pm): Dragons v Lions; Edinburgh v Zebre Parma

Saturday 8th: Sharks v Connacht, 12.30pm; Bulls v Glasgow, Warriors 3pm; Munster v Ulster, 5.15pm; Scarlets v Ospreys, 5.30pm; Benetton v Cardiff, 7.45pm; Leinster v Stormers, 7.45pm

Friday 14th (7.45pm): Edinburgh v Munster; Ospreys v Benetton; Ulster v Lions

Saturday 15th: Bulls v Connacht, 12.30pm; Cardiff v Scarlets, 3pm; Sharks v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Dragons v Stormers, 5.30pm; Zebre Parma v Leinster, 5.30pm

Friday 28th/Saturday 29th: URC quarter-finals

June

Friday 5th/Saturday 6th: URC semi-finals

Saturday 19th: URC final