URC fixtures list: Leinster start campaign with a trip to South Africa

URC champions Leinster will begin the defence of their title in South Africa, as they did last season, this time with games against the Lions in Johannesburg followed by a trip to the coast where they will play the Sharks in Durban.
Leo Cullen’s side will hope for a better trip than last season when they lost two matches, albeit without their frontline players. They have travelled with a strong squad this time, including 15 players who took part in Ireland’s opening Nations Championship games in Australia and New Zealand.
Leinster’s first league game at the newly refurbished RDS, which will be known as the Laya Arena after the province signed a 10-year deal with the healthcare provider, is against Cardiff on Saturday, October 10th.
The first of the 12 interprovincial clashes in the URC takes place when Ulster host Munster on the second weekend in October, while two weeks later Leinster take on Clayton McMillan’s side at the Aviva Stadium.
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The return game is scheduled for Sunday, December 27th, at Thomond Park, the same day Ulster host Connacht at the Affidea Stadium. There is also another interprovincial double header on Saturday, January 2nd, with Connacht welcoming Munster to the Dexcom Stadium while Richie Murphy’s Ulster make the trip to Dublin.
The Ospreys will play their home games at the historic St Helen’s ground in Swansea, while Edinburgh and Glasgow will stage their Christmas derbies at Murrayfield and Hampden Park. Connacht and Ulster will head for their South African assignments in late October while Munster will do so next April.
Premier Sports will broadcast all 151 URC matches live. The top eight teams qualify for the quarter-finals with the Grand Final taking place on Saturday, June 19th.
2026/2027 URC fixtures (all Irish times):
September
Friday 25th (7.45pm): Benetton v Dragons; Connacht v Stormers; Ulster v Edinburgh
Saturday 26th: Lions v Leinster, 12.30pm, Sharks v Ospreys, 3pm; Munster v Glasgow Warriors, 5.30pm; Zebre Parma v Bulls, 5.30pm; Scarlets v Cardiff, 7.45pm
October
Friday 2nd (7.45pm): Benetton v Connacht; Cardiff v Zebre Parma; Edinburgh v Stormers
Saturday 3rd: Lions v Ospreys, 12.45pm; Dragons v Scarlets, 3pm; Sharks v Leinster, 5.30pm; Glasgow Warriors v Ulster, 5.30pm; Munster v Bulls, 7.45pm
Friday 9th (7.45pm): Dragons v Ospreys; Glasgow Warriors v Connacht
Saturday 10th: Bulls v Lions, 12.30pm; Stormers v Sharks, 3pm; Zebre Parma v Edinburgh, 3pm; Scarlets v Benetton, 5.30pm; Ulster v Munster, 5.30pm; Leinster v Cardiff, 7.45pm
Friday 23rd (7.45pm): Cardiff v Sharks; Connacht v Zebre Parma; Edinburgh v Lions, 7.45pm
Saturday 24th: Bulls v Ulster, 12.45pm; Benetton v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Stormers v Scarlets, 3pm; Leinster v Munster, Aviva Stadium 6pm; Ospreys v Dragons, 7pm
Friday 30th (7.45pm): Connacht v Leinster; Glasgow Warriors v Lions
Saturday 31st: Stormers v Ulster, 12.45pm; Benetton v Edinburgh, 3pm; Bulls v Scarlets, 3pm; Dragons v Zebre Parma, 5.30pm; Munster v Sharks, 5.30pm; Ospreys v Cardiff, 7.45pm
December
Friday 4th (7.45pm): Edinburgh v Dragons; Ospreys v Leinster
Saturday 5th: Lions v Bulls, 12.30pm; Sharks v Stormers, 3pm; Cardiff v Ulster, 3pm; Scarlets v Connacht, 5.15pm; Glasgow Warriors v Benetton, 7.45pm; Zebre Parma v Munster, 7.45pm
Friday 18th (7.45pm): Munster v Scarlets; Ulster v Ospreys
Saturday 19th: Zebre Parma v Benetton, 1.30pm; Stormers v Lions, 2pm; Cardiff v Dragons, 3pm; Sharks v Bulls, 4.30pm; Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, 5.30pm; Connacht v Edinburgh, 7.45pm
Saturday 26th: Dragons v Cardiff, 3pm; Ospreys v Scarlets, 5.30pm
Sunday 27th: Benetton v Zebre Parma, 1.30pm; Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Ulster v Connacht, 5.30pm; Munster v Leinster, 7.45pm
January
Saturday 2nd: Sharks v Lions, 3pm; Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Scarlets v Dragons, 3pm; Connacht v Munster, 5.15pm; Cardiff v Ospreys, 5.30pm; Edinburgh v Benetton, 5.30pm; Leinster v Ulster, 7.45pm
Sunday 3rd: Stormers v Bulls, 2pm
Friday 22nd (7.45pm): Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets; Ulster v Sharks
Saturday 23rd: Lions v Zebre Parma, 12.45pm; Stormers v Cardiff, 3pm; Ospreys v Edinburgh, 3pm; Benetton v Bulls, 5.30pm; Leinster v Dragons, 5.30pm; Munster v Connacht, 7.45pm
Friday 29th (7.45pm): Dragons v Munster; Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys
Saturday 30th: Lions v Cardiff, 12.45pm; Stormers v Zebre Parma, 3pm; Scarlets v Edinburgh, 3pm; Leinster v Bulls, 5.30pm; Benetton v Sharks, 7.45pm; Connacht v Ulster, 7.45pm
February
Saturday 20th: Lions v Sharks, 12pm
Sunday 21st: Bulls v Stormers, 1pm
Friday 26th (7.45pm): Dragons v Ulster; Munster v Benetton
Saturday 27th: Lions v Stormers, 12.30pm; Bulls v Sharks, 3pm; Cardiff v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Zebre Parma v Scarlets, 5.30pm; Ospreys v Connacht, 5.30pm; Edinburgh v Leinster, 7.45pm
March
Friday 19th: Sharks v Edinburgh, 5pm; Connacht v Cardiff, 7.45pm; Glasgow Warriors v Stormers, 7.45pm
Saturday 20th: Bulls v Dragons, 3pm; Ulster v Zebre Parma, 3pm; Munster v Ospreys, 5.30pm; Scarlets v Lions, 5.30pm; Leinster v Benetton, 7.45pm
Friday 26th (7.45pm): Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Parma; Scarlets v Leinster
Saturday 27th: Bulls v Edinburgh, 12pm; Connacht v Lions, 2.15pm; Sharks v Dragons, 4.30pm; Cardiff v Munster, 5.30pm; Benetton v Ulster, 7.45pm; Ospreys v Stormers, 7.45pm
April
Friday 16th: Zebre Parma v Sharks, 6.30pm; Dragons v Glasgow Warriors, 7.45pm; Edinburgh v Cardiff, 7.45pm
Saturday 17th: Lions v Munster, 12.45pm; Stormers v Benetton, 3pm; Ospreys v Bulls, 5.30pm; Leinster v Connacht, 5.45pm; Ulster v Scarlets, 7.45pm
Friday 23rd: Zebre Parma v Ospreys, 6pm; Ulster v Leinster, 7.45pm; Cardiff v Bulls, 8.05pm
Saturday 24th: Lions v Benetton, 12.45pm; Scarlets v Sharks, 3pm; Stormers v Munster, 5.05pm; Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, 5.45pm; Connacht v Dragons, 7.45pm
May
Friday 7th (7.45pm): Dragons v Lions; Edinburgh v Zebre Parma
Saturday 8th: Sharks v Connacht, 12.30pm; Bulls v Glasgow, Warriors 3pm; Munster v Ulster, 5.15pm; Scarlets v Ospreys, 5.30pm; Benetton v Cardiff, 7.45pm; Leinster v Stormers, 7.45pm
Friday 14th (7.45pm): Edinburgh v Munster; Ospreys v Benetton; Ulster v Lions
Saturday 15th: Bulls v Connacht, 12.30pm; Cardiff v Scarlets, 3pm; Sharks v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm; Dragons v Stormers, 5.30pm; Zebre Parma v Leinster, 5.30pm
Friday 28th/Saturday 29th: URC quarter-finals
June
Friday 5th/Saturday 6th: URC semi-finals
Saturday 19th: URC final