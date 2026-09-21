‘Keep your foot on your opponents’ throat’: Ireland vow to learn after wilting against USA

The trappings of an enjoyable afternoon. A debut for 20-year-old Jemima Adams-Verling. Autumn sunshine, a lush surface, a smoky, dry ice tunnel walkout and 3,755 spectators curious to see at what pitch Ireland would rock up for the opening salvo in a five Test match schedule, four in the WXV Global Series.

A minute’s applause beforehand for the late Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle, a poignant reminder of good times in Irish women’s rugby.

The initial prognosis was promising. Ireland, footloose and elegant, scored some cracking tries and played a brand of rugby that endeared. The supporters were in good cheer and the scoreboard looked rosy at 31-12 as the game meandered towards the final quarter.

There had been two warning signs, in the form of first-half tries and that the USA’s close-range power game could be troublesome, if encouraged. Few would have envisaged the nightmare that would ensue for the home side.

The shorthand version was the concession of 28 points in 13 minutes that saw victory ripped from Ireland’s grasp. All the excellence, and at times in the first half the home side played with an impressive swagger and pace, will not excuse the way Ireland were bullied physically in that final quarter; that and the debilitating penalty count, one that was 8-2 against them at one point in the second half.

[ Ireland’s second-half collapse allows USA to secure stunning comeback win in Tallaght ]

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand was measured in his postgame press conference, understandably pointing to several standout passages of rugby that led to tries while acknowledging some of the self-inflicted wounds. “A game of two halves,” he said.

“We’ve probably shown some of the absolute quality rugby, the game that we want to play, and then we’ve shown some bits where the USA, using a good power game, have got on top of us and we haven’t been able to wrestle momentum back. We’ve got to be cuter in terms of how we stop that momentum and arrest it and get back on top.

“I genuinely think this is the first blip that we’ve had, but it’s not going to be a problem. The group has the capability and willingness to learn.

“What we’ve got to do is keep learning how to be in that ruthless mindset, so that when you get close to the line, you take more points. Understanding that when you’ve got your foot on the throat of an opponent, that you can keep them there and how you do that.”

USA players celebrate after beating Ireland in the WXV Global Series game at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Game management issues, an ability to think their way through the problems that the USA posed and find a solution were obvious shortcomings. Ill-discipline at the breakdown, a power deficiency in the tackle and collisions and an inability to defend the opponents’ maul contributed to the collapse.

The visiting bench had a pronounced impact in sustaining energy levels, whereas Ireland didn’t use three players. “Don’t know if it’s [maul defence] a concern, but we see this across the game at the moment. You look at how South Africa men play the game, so there’s certain ways you need to defend lineout mauls and against big humans,” Bemand said.

“We’re going to have to be smart, clever and efficient and maybe even innovative with it. It’s a good lesson, [but] not solely down to the maul. Remember, they got in there because they got big humans, powerful humans, coming around the corner and were able to get momentum.

“It gives us a clear direction of travel. We’ve got the next two weeks where we go against Japan and then we’re going to go and face some big humans again in South Africa. It’ll be an ideal opportunity in terms of where we are in terms of this World Cup cycle to add those layers to the game.

“Some parts of it, I’m genuinely delighted with. You look at how the ball kept moving. Ireland haven’t solely relied on a kicking game. We’ve played our way into some opportunities, so that will give us more layers to our game, more attacking prowess.”

Ireland face Japan at the Dexcom Stadium, Galway, on Sunday and then the same opposition in a friendly the following weekend in Cork before they conclude the WXV Global Series with a brace of matches against South Africa in Cape Town.