Seán O’Brien handed 10-week suspension by IRFU after verbally abusing official at Women’s AIL match

Seán O’Brien, the former Leinster, Ireland and Lions backrower, will complete a 10-week suspension from all Tullow RFC matches on September 23rd. The ban had been imposed by the IRFU after a disciplinary hearing into allegations that O’Brien had verbally abused a match official at an Energia Women’s All-Ireland League match. Tullow RFC have also been served a three-match ground closure for an unrelated incident in the same match.

The hearing was held soon after Tullow’s 12-7 win over Cooke RFC at their Blackgates home ground on March 21st and O’Brien’s suspension is understood to have come into effect on April 1st. As the ban only applied to club games at the end of last season and start of this season this did not affect O’Brien’s work with Leinster as their contact skills coach.

Throughout his exceptional playing career, which began and ended with Tullow RFC when helping them win a Provincial Towns Cup, O’Brien has remained steadfastly loyal to his hometown club and regularly coached men’s and women’s adult and underage sides on a voluntary basis.

Following a separate, unrelated incident in the same match, believed to have been alleged abuse of a Cooke player by a spectator, Tullow RFC also received a three-match ground closure.

As a result, Tullow have advised their own club members and Wicklow RFC that this Saturday’s Leinster Senior League game will be behind closed doors, as will their upcoming home All-Ireland League matches against Ennis and Cooke, thus depriving the club of bar revenue and gate receipts for the three games.

In a post on X by Tullow RFC entitled ‘Important notice’, a club statement read: “Following a recent disciplinary sanction imposed by Tullow RFC by the IRFU we are required to play our men’s Leinster League fixture against Wicklow RFC on Saturday 19th September behind closed doors.

“This means that no spectators will be permitted to attend the fixture. Attendance will be limited to essential personnel only including players, match officials, club officers, coaches, medical and physiotherapy personnel and those directly involved in the running of the match including ground staff. These restrictions also apply to the travelling opposition and we ask that Wicklow RFC communicate this information to their club members, players and coaching teams.

“The behind closed doors restrictions apply to the entire Tullow RFC club grounds and not just the playing pitch. Supporters will not be permitted to access the club grounds for this fixture. We regret the inconvenience this may cause to our loyal supporters.

Yours in rugby, Noel Nolan, President, Tullow RFC.”