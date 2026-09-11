Clayton McMillan faces formidable task with Munster, with young guns key to any revival

Last season

Fifth in the URC and quarter-final loss to the Bulls. Eliminated in Champions Cup pool phase and beaten in Challenge Cup Round of 16 away to Exeter.

Prospects

An opening run of five wins from five in Clayton McMillan’s first season, including a 31-14 storming of Leinster at Croke Park and a trio by three points or less, ultimately proved vital as Munster won three of their last four to secure fifth place – just three points above Ulster in ninth.

In between times, as the organisation hogged headlines for the abandoned appointment of Roger Randle, Munster lost 10 of 14. That was kick-started by a 27-21 loss at home to the Stormers after leading 21-6 at the break. After exiting the Champions Cup with one win from four, they self-destructed in the Challenge Cup away to Exeter and a draining season ended limply when losing 45-14 away to the Bulls.

Jack Crowley’s continuing absence until at least the new year with a disconcerting lower limb vascular injury is a significant blow, for as Ian Madigan puts it, he is “not necessarily their best player, but their most important player”. Much therefore rests on JJ Hanrahan and former Australian Under-20 captain Will Harrison.

Lacking depth and X-factor generally, it remains to be seen how Munster’s recalibrated frontrow fires, but they could miss Jean Kleyn and their back three looks light. They need young players such as Tom Wood and Seán Edogbo to break through. Another 10, Charlie O’Shea, is among eight of last season’s Ireland Under-20 squad to join Munster’s academy, which is a timely boost.

Munster's Jack Crowley is a big loss. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

Not since the 1990s have Munster been so far off the European elite and McMillan has a sizeable job – probably bigger than he anticipated – to revive them. Another strong start looks imperative given they begin their URC campaign with a renewal of hostilities against Glasgow and the Bulls, both in Thomond Park. They then face a trek to Ulster before hosting Racing 92 in their marquee Champions Cup tie, the Simon Zebo derby, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. That also looks like a must-win given they are away to Bristol and Bordeaux Bègles before hosting Gloucester.

Racing ended last season with a 71-17 defeat to Toulouse and started this season with last week’s 64-5 loss in Bordeaux, leaking 10 tries each time. Then again, they will have another five Top 14 matches to rectify matters before landing in Cork.

Transfers

Kieran Brookes at a training session at Ballina-Killaloe RFC, Clare. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

In: Jack Aungier (prop, 27, from Connacht), Marnus van der Merwe (hooker, 29, from Scarlets), Will Harrison (outhalf, 26, from Kintetsu Liners), Kieran Brookes (prop, 36, from Perpignan), Seán Edogbo (backrow, 22), Ben O’Connor (wing/fullback, 22), Ronan Foxe (prop, 23), Max Clein (hooker, 22), Ben O’Donovan (scrumhalf, 21) all promoted from the academy.

Out: John Ryan (prop, 37, retirement), Jean Kleyn (lock, 32, to Gloucester), Thaakir Abrahams (winger, 27, to Bulls), Fionn Gibbons (centre, 24, to Ealing Trailfinders), Niall Scannell (hooker, 34, retirement), Tony Butler (outhalf, 24, released), Paddy Patterson (scrumhalf, 27, released), Andrew Smith (winger, 27, released), Oli Jager (prop, 31, retired), Roman Salanoa (prop, 28, released), Conor Bartley (prop, 31, released).

Off-field picture

Grim. In the fallout from last season’s damaging hiring/non-hiring of Randle, when Billy Holland, Mick O’Driscoll and Killian Keane all stepped down from the Professional Game Committee and other respected figures did likewise from the Commercial Advisory Group, we still await the outcome of an independent governance review commissioned by Munster. Benefactors are seemingly less generous than when backing the acquisition of RG Snyman, Damian de Allende and Co, and the organisation looks in need of a reboot.

Head coach: Clayton McMillan

The straight-talking McMillan is apparently not to every player’s taste and he has yet to leave a real imprint. He must have been close to walking away too, but his continuing commitment looks vital and could even have been strengthened. Given what he did with the Chiefs, akin to Munster in their DNA, McMillan still looks a good fit. Co-opting Jimmy Duffy as forwards coach and Jared Payne to work with the attack, even though it was his defensive coaching which generated huge respect in Ulster, has an untried, unproven look to it, but they all have the pedigree to make it work. Denis Leamy and Mossy Lawler provide continuity too, as does manager Martyn Vercoe and head of athletic performance Brad Mayo.

Stat attack

Plenty scoffed at Johann van Graan highlighting Munster’s 80 per cent winning ratio under his watch, but since lifting the URC trophy four seasons ago and topping the table in 2023-24, that win percentage has slumped to 50 per cent overall in each of the last two campaigns. Nor have they been a contender in the Champions Cup since losing that goalkicking decider in the quarter-final against Toulouse at a vibrant Aviva in 2021-22 – Munster’s last home knock-out tie in Europe. Since then, that standout Round of 16 victory in La Rochelle two seasons ago is one of only seven wins in their last 21 European ties.

Set for a breakthrough

Tom Wood could be in for a big season. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Tom Wood. Has accumulated 14 starts in the last two Under-20s Six Nations and World Cups as well as AIL experience with Garryowen. With Crowley sidelined, Wood’s big left boot and physical development will surely see him add to last season’s two Munster caps off the bench.

“Two years at 20s is a fine achievement in itself and I thought he really stepped up in his second year,” says Madigan. “I think a good preseason will probably see him filling out a bit physically. He’s a tall guy, kicks the ball well, and he’s a very good passer of the ball.”

One of Keith’s sons, it’s said the 20-year-old has a swagger about him and is tough, narky and confident. As they say, an apple never falls far from the tree.

International impact

Compared to the other Irish provinces, fairly negligible sadly, though that could have its plusses. Provided only three players to Ireland’s summer squad. Of those, Tadhg Beirne’s remarkable output when playing 64 matches in the previous two seasons was reduced to 22 games last season and at 34, in a season ahead of a World Cup, that trend is likely to continue.

Forecast

It’s become a low bar, and reaching the URC playoffs again looks both essential yet difficult, and the same is even truer about earning a long overdue home European knock-out tie for the first time in five seasons. But Duffy and Payne are coaches of proven quality and being Munster they do have big performances in them.