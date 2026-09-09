Ulster turn to new recruits and youthful energy in push to end trophy drought

Ulster players disappointed after defeat to Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final at San Mames Stadium, Bilbao, in May. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

L a st se a son

Ninth in URC and Challenge Cup runners-up to Montpellier.

P r ospects

Last season finished anti-climactically, with Ulster slipping out of the top eight on the last weekend of the URC campaign before being overpowered 59-26 by Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final a week later.

Ultimately, competing on two fronts was too big a drain on an injury-hit squad. Head coach Richie Murphy probably regrets holding back Tom Stewart, Angus Bell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nathan Doak and Jack Murphy until the second half of their final URC game at home to Glasgow a week ahead of starting them in that bruising Bilbao beating.

That said, Mark Sexton’s acquisition from Connacht helped to further sharpen Ulster’s inventive attack and it was a season of marked progress, as evidenced by their increased input into the Irish squad. There could again be a flip side to being consigned to the Challenge Cup. Yes, it’s less glamorous and prestigious, but it’s also less demanding and, at least until the final anyway, more winnable.

A core of good young players who have flourished under Murphy’s regime should continue to blossom, such as Stewart, Harry Sheridan, Izuchukwu and Jude Postlethwaite.

Matty Devine has moved from Connacht to Ulster. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

They also appear to have made some astute signings, with the arrival of Matty Devine, a game-changing scrumhalf, from Connacht and the Irish-qualified outhalf Jamie Benson from Harlequins giving Murphy some real options at halfback. Both impressed in last week’s 28-26 pre-season win in Edinburgh.

Ulster have placed a big focus on making the squad fitter, faster and stronger, and the home games against Edinburgh and Munster in rounds one and three look close to must-win. Those fixtures sandwich a trek to Glasgow and then they’ll be on the road, beginning with Zebre in the Challenge Cup, the Bulls and Stormers in South Africa, followed by a trip to Cardiff.

T ra nsfe r s

In: Jamie Benson (outhalf, 23, from Harlequins), Matt Devine (scrumhalf, 24, Connacht), Eli Snyman (lock, 30, Benetton), Ben Donnell (back row, 26, Cardiff), Eduardo Bello (prop, 30, Newcastle), Keynan Knox (prop, 27, Nevers, Fra), Chay Mullins (winger, 24, Connacht), Martin Moloney (flanker, 26, Exeter), Daniel Hawkshaw (centre, 24, Clontarf). Henry Walker (hooker, 21), Bryn Ward (back row, 22) and Aitzol King (winger, 24) were all promoted from the academy.

Out: Angus Bell (prop, 25, to NSW Waratahs), Werner Kok (Winger, 33, Newcastle Red Bulls), James Humphreys (outhalf, Ealing Trailfinders), Mathew Dalton (lock, 27, Kobe Steelers, Japan). John Andrew (hooker), Ben Moxham (centre/wing), Rory McGuire (prop, 24), Bryan O’Connor (prop, 27), Marcus Rea (backrow, 28), Sean Reffell (flanker, 27), David Shanahan (scrumhalf, 33) and Lorcan McLoughlin (backrow, 24) were all released.

Off-fiel d pict ur e

Since the Affidea Stadium was redeveloped in 2014 to increase its capacity to over 18,000, support has remained solid. There’s no doubt that Ulster’s failure to qualify for the Champions Cup last season affected their crowds, albeit the emergence of the Ward brothers, other home-grown players, the brand of rugby and strong home form galvanised the fans.

Their overall average home attendance of 11,566 during the 2025–26 URC season was down from 13,196 the previous campaign. Their average attendance across five home games in the Challenge Cup was 9,696. This compares to the 13,000-plus over previous seasons in the Champions Cup, and 17,000-plus in the 2019-20 campaign.

He ad co a ch: Richie M ur phy

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy will look to build on last season's runners-up finish in the Challenge Cup. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

The former Leinster outhalf cut his teeth as a skills and kicking coach with both his native province and then Ireland for eight seasons. There followed a rewarding three seasons as head coach of the Irish U20s, guiding them to three unbeaten Six Nations campaigns, including back-to-back Grand Slams in 2022 and 2023, as well as reaching the Junior World Cup final in 2023.

Murphy steadied the Ulster ship toward the end of the 2023-24 season and has shown his ability to nurture young talent after re-uniting that U20 coaching ticket. The well-regarded Jimmy Duffy, forwards coach when Connacht won the 2016 Pro12, has moved to Munster. On the flip side, bringing in former All Blacks prop Clarke Dermody from the Highlanders looks a shrewd move and will ensure a fresh voice with fresh ideas.

St ar si g nin g : M a tty Devi ne

The skilful, livewire scrumhalf was a star turn for that 2022 Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s team, scoring in each of his four starts. Mystifyingly restricted to just 10 starts with his native Connacht over three seasons, the decision to move to Ulster demonstrates his ambition and this looks a pivotal season in his career. With his acceleration, sniping around the edges, support play and ability to play at a high tempo, the 24-year-old provides a rare point of difference.

St a t a tt a ck

Ulster were unlucky to miss out on the top eight last season, considering their tally of 52 points far outstripped the previous four sides that had finished eighth in the URC format. Scarlets, the year before, and the Sharks, three seasons ago, did so with 48 points. The Ospreys and Glasgow both made the playoffs with 50 points two and four seasons ago. Ulster’s attack was the fifth best in the URC across most metrics (tries scored, clean breaks and defenders beaten). Their place-kicking ratio of 77 per cent was the best in the URC, largely courtesy of Nathan Doak.

Set fo r a br e a kth r o ug h

Ulster's Aitzol Arenzana-King scores a try against Munster in last season's URC match at Thomond Park, Limerick. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Aitzol Arenzana-King. One of triplets, the former Balbriggan, Clontarf and Leinster academy winger was also part of Murphy’s 2022 U20s Grand Slam-winning side. Re-routed to the Ulster academy last season, he missed eight months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. But the 24-year-old scored on his sole appearance and has been upgraded to a senior development contract. Looked back to his powerful best in last Friday’s win in Edinburgh and with Werner Kok having moved on and Robert Baloucoune integral to Ireland, opportunity could knock for a player entering a big season in his career.

Inte r n a tion a l imp a ct

One reality of providing more players for Ireland is that more demands are placed on them. In a season before a World Cup, for example, it would be no surprise if Ulster see less of Stuart McCloskey and Robert Baloucoune.

Fo r ec a st

“I’m excited for Ulster,” says their former player Ian Madigan. It feels like a season to aim high, as in a top-eight/playoff finish in the URC and maybe even a first trophy since the David Humphreys-inspired 2006 Celtic League triumph. It could come in the Challenge Cup.