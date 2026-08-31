South African airline defends dramatic low-level fly-by before New Zealand match

A pregame stunt involving two passenger jets flying dramatically low over the Test between South Africa and New Zealand in Cape Town has sparked a major debate over safety risks.

The flight tracking service Flightradar24 estimated that the lead jet passed just 41-46 feet (12-14 metres) above the roof of Cape Town Stadium, with the 56,000 crowd and the world’s top-ranked rugby teams below. The second jet, which was very close behind, flew through a cloud of pink dust that shot up from the stadium roof as part of the show.

Airlink, a sponsor of the South Africa rugby union team, said the fly-by was conducted according to safety regulations. The airline said that it was carefully planned and rehearsed, with the aircraft flying at 150 knots (277km/h), when they went over the stadium. Each jet had three senior captains on board, Airlink said, operating in the roles of a commander, a co-pilot and a safety officer. The jets were not carrying any passengers.

Two planes were involved in a very close call doing a flyover before South Africa faced New Zealand in Cape Town ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Ylggc9LyR6 — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) August 29, 2026

“Airlink notes the concerns expressed in various social media and online forums regarding yesterday’s formation fly-by over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium,” Airlink said on Sunday. “The flight demanded careful planning and rehearsal, as it required navigating at low altitude, at around 150 knots. The South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Traffic Navigation Services provided valuable guidance, approval and support to ensure a safe fly-by.”

South African rugby union has a tradition of stadium fly-bys at big games, starting when a Boeing 747 flew over a stadium in Johannesburg before the 1995 World Cup final between the same teams, who are fierce rivals. But the fly-by last weekend was especially low and dramatic, generating global interest after it was shown as part of the pregame broadcast, and sparking a flurry of videos shot by witnesses.

Some aviation experts questioned whether the margin for error was too small. “Basically, that lead aircraft ... was kind of like dodging over the roof and climbing over the one side and dipping below and then climbing over the other side. That was a little bit uncomfortable,” Chris Martinus, president of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association South Africa, said. “[If] something adverse happens, you just don’t have options at that kind of altitude.”

Keith Tonkin, an Australian aviation consultant and former military and commercial pilot, said on Monday that the Embraer passenger jets – which are small-to-medium jets designed for regional flights – were not designed or intended for that kind of low-level operation and warned against the precedent.

“The bigger picture is that a benchmark has been established and others may expect to do something similar, and that’s not going to end well,” Tonkin said. He added that turbulence or a bird strike at such a low altitude could leave the pilots with too little room to manoeuvre without hitting the stadium. Airlink said flight data recorded by both aircraft confirmed their flights were performed within civil aviation safety limits for speed and altitude. – Guardian