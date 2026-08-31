Rassie Erasmus makes one change to South Africa side for third Test against All Blacks

Kurt-Lee Arendse comes in on the right wing for South Africa for the third Test against New Zealand. Photograph: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has made a single, ‌injury-enforced change to his matchday 23 for the third Test in the ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ series against New ‌Zealand at the 94,500-seater Soccer City in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Springboks edged a brutal second Test 33-26 in ​Cape Town to square the four-match series at 1-1, but there is no rest for his battered and bruised players as he has opted for continuity against the All Blacks.

Cheslin Kolbe will move from ​winger to fullback with Damian Willemse sidelined through injury. Kurt-Lee Arendse comes into the squad to take the ⁠place of Kolbe in the number 14 jersey.

Erasmus has gone with the ‌frontrow ​he initially picked to start in Cape Town with hooker Malcolm Marx, and props Ox Nche and Wilco Louw. They were switched ⁠just before kick-off with the frontrow that was on the bench, who ​are now back among the replacements – hooker Deon Fourie, and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas ‌du Toit.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will again ​start at outhalf with Manie Libbok on the bench and no Handre Pollard due ⁠to a calf problem.

“It was always our plan to have a little more continuity in player combinations for this series and we thought that the players who did the job for us last ‌week really showed composure ⁠and did well to stick to the plan and what we wanted to achieve last week,” said Erasmus.

SOUTH AFRICA (v New Zealand): Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse ‌Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw; Eben Etzebeth, Ruan ​Nortje; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Deon ​Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok.