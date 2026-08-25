Munster, Leinster and Connacht head to France for preseason games to test out new signings

Three Irish provinces are in France this weekend, embracing a match environment for the first time as they ramp up preparations for the new season.

Clayton McMillan’s Munster squad travels to the Stade Marcel-Deflandre where there will be familiar faces in the La Rochelle coaching cadre, in Ronan O’Gara, Donnacha Ryan and Sean Dougall, all of whom previously wore the red jersey. Ultan Dillane left the French club at the end of last season.

The New Zealander has signed props Kieran Brookes, Jack Aungier, South African hooker Marnus van der Merwe and utility back Will Harrison, a left-footed playmaker and former Australian Schools captain, who also led the Aussie under-20s to the 2019 Junior World Championship final.

Brookes (35) is a former Irish underage international, before the Stoke-on-Trent born prop went on to win 16 caps for England. Dublin-born Aungier makes the relatively short journey from Galway, having joined from Connacht. The 29-year-old Van der Merwe arrives from the Scarlets where he has been a standout player.

New Zealand-born former Ulster and Ireland fullback Jared Payne joins McMillan’s coaching team, as does Galway native Jimmy Duffy. The province lost three frontrow players to retirement, Oli Jager’s sadly enforced by concussions issues, while Tony Butler, Paddy Patterson, Andrew Smith and Conor Bartley are seeking other opportunities.

Jean Kleyn has moved to Gloucester, whom Munster face in the upcoming Champions Cup pool stage match, while Thaakir Abrahams has joined the Bulls. Former academy prospect Fionn Gibbons has joined Ealing in London. They will also play Leicester Tigers in a warm-up match next month in Cork.

Connacht have travelled to Vannes, who return to the Top 14 after a season in the Pro D2, which they won this summer for the second time in three years. Stuart Lancaster has recruited Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Will Connors (Leinster), Francois van Wyk (Bath), Jerry Cahir (Leinster) and Tom Connolly (Old Belvedere). Wing Chay Mullins and scrumhalf Mathew Devine have signed for Ulster.

Connacht will play English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders in Galway in a second preseason friendly.

Joey Carbery and son Beau with supporters after a Leinster Rugby squad open training session at Energia Park, Dublin, last week. Photograph: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Leinster are in Lyon on Saturday at the Stade Matmut de Gerland to take on Karim Ghezal’s side, but first the province’s chief executive, Shane Nolan, will provide a briefing to the media on Wednesday on the €52 million development of the Laya Arena, formerly the RDS. The new Anglesea Stand will increase the stadium’s capacity to 20,400 for rugby matches.

There will be a soft opening of the stadium for rugby with a capped attendance when Leo Cullen’s squad host Zebre on September 12th. Season-ticket holders have been given priority. Prop Peter Dooley and outhalf Joey Carbery return to Leinster from Connacht and Bordeaux-Bègles respectively.

Apart from the contingent heading to Connacht, James Lowe has agreed a contract with Suntory Sungoliath in Japan, likewise Rabah Slimani with Toulon. Rieko Ioane returns to the Blues. Luke McGrath will play in Perpignan next season, while hooker John McKee has joined the Scarlets. Ioane is in South Africa with New Zealand. The second Test takes place in Cape Town on Saturday.

Ulster’s first preseason game is against Edinburgh at The Hive on Friday week. Richie Murphy has recruited some of his former Ireland under-20 charges in Devine, Mullins and Daniel Hawkshaw. South African-born former Munster prop Keynan Knox has been recruited from Nevers in France, another South African secondrow Eli Snyman from Benetton and Argentinian Eduardo Bello from Newcastle.

Backrow Ben Donnell joins from Cardiff, outhalf Jamie Benson from Harlequins; both are Irish qualified. Athy’s Martin Moloney moves to Belfast from the Exeter Chiefs and Mahon Ronan joins from the Leinster academy. Ulster will host the Ospreys in a second warm-up match before the United Rugby Championship starts on the last weekend in September.

Pre-season friendlies (all times Irish)

Friday: Rugby Club Vannes v Connacht, Stade de la Rabine, 7pm; La Rochelle v Munster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 5.30pm.

Saturday: Lyon v Leinster, Matmut Stadium, 7pm

Friday, September 4th: Edinburgh v Ulster, The Hive, 7.45pm.

Saturday, September 5th: Connacht v Ealing Trailfinders, Dexcom Stadium, 5pm.

Friday, September 11th: Ulster v Ospreys, Affidea Stadium, 7.45pm.

Saturday, September 12th: Leinster v Zebre, Laya Arena, 2.30pm.

Friday, September 18th: Munster v Leicester Tigers, Virgin Media Park, 7.15pm.

Ciarán Frawley in squad training in May. Photograph: Grace Halton/INPHO

Connacht

Players in: Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Will Connors (Leinster), Francois van Wyk (Bath), Jerry Cahir (Leinster), Tom Connolly (Old Belvedere).

Out: Denis Buckley, Peter Dooley (Leinster), Jack Aungier (Munster), Chay Mullins (Ulster), Matthew Devine (Ulster), Jack Carty (retired), Temi Lasisi, Joe Joyce (Gloucester), Oisín Dowling, Oisín McCormack, David Hawkshaw, Rory Gavin (Aurillac).

Leinster

In: Peter Dooley (Connacht), Joey Carbery (Bordeaux-Bègles).

Out: James Lowe (Suntory Sungoliath), Ciarán Frawley (Connacht), Will Connors (Connacht), Jerry Cahir (Connacht), Rabah Slimani (Toulon), John McKee (Scarlets), Luke McGrath (Perpignan), Rieko Ioane (Blues), Ed Byrne (retired), Mahon Ronan (Ulster).

Munster

In: Kieran Brookes (Perpignan), Jack Aungier (Connacht), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Will Harrison (Kinetsu Liners).

Out: Thaakir Abrahams (Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Gloucester), Niall Scannell (retired), John Ryan (retired), Oli Jager (retired), Conor Bartley, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Fionn Gibbons (Ealing Trailfinders), Andrew Smith.

Ulster

In: Keynan Knox (Nevers), Eduardo Bello (Newcastle), Eli Snyman (Benetton), Ben Donnell (Cardiff), Martin Moloney (Exeter Chiefs), Matt Devine (Connacht), Chay Mullins (Connacht), Jamie Benson (Harlequins), Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf).

Out: Angus Bell (Waratahs), Matthew Dalton (Japan), Rory McGuire, John Andrew, Marcus Rea, Sean Reffell, Lorcan McLoughlin, Dave Shanahan, Werner Kok (Newcastle), Ben Moxham.