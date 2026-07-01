Munster to face two-time reigning champions Bordeaux-Bègles in Champions Cup pool stages

Munster will face two-time and reigning Champions Cup winners Bordeaux-Bègles in Pool Three of next season’s tournament following Wednesday’s draw in Dublin. Clayton McMillan’s side will also face Racing 92, and two English clubs in Bristol Bears and the Irish province’s perennial European foes, Gloucester.
Leinster find themselves in familiar territory as they too take on regular rivals in the competition, having been drawn with Leicester Tigers and French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne, with whom they have history. Leo Cullen’s URC winners will also meet Pau and Sale Sharks in the four rounds of pool matches that begin in October, with the last two games in January.
Connacht, the third Irish side in the competition, have been drawn alongside French Top 14 winners Toulouse, with whom they’ve had some notable matches, and are in a pool that includes Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, Saracens and the beaten English Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Ulster have been drawn alongside two French sides, Perpignan and Bayonne, in Pool One of the Challenge Cup next season. Richie Murphy’s side have a couple of URC rivals Dragons and Zebre, as well as South African Currie Cup side the Toyota Cheetahs, who have played their European matches including against Ulster, in Amsterdam.
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The fixtures for both tournaments including dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced later this month.
Champions Cup
Pool 1: Leinster, Glasgow, Pau, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers, Clermont Auvergne – Leinster play Pau, Sale, Leicester and Clermont.
Pool 2: Toulouse, Lions, Saracens, La Rochelle, Exeter Chiefs, Connacht – Connacht play Toulouse, Saracens, La Rochelle and Exeter.
Pool 3: Bordeaux-Bègles, Stormers, Racing 92, Munster, Bristol Bears, Gloucester – Munster play Bordeaux, Racing 92, Bristol and Gloucester
Pool 4: Northampton Saints, Bath, Cardiff, Montpellier, Stade Francais, Bulls
Challenge Cup
Pool 1: Cheetahs, Ulster, Perpignan, Dragons, Bayonne, Zebre
Pool 2: Benetton, Lyon, Newcastle, Sharks, Castres Olympique, Scarlets
Pool 3: Ospreys, Edinburgh, Black Lion, Harlequins, Toulon, RC Vannes
2026/27 match weekends
Round 1: October 16th to 18th, 2026
Round 2: December 11th to 13th, 2026
Round 3: January 8th to 10th, 2027
Round 4: January 15th to 17th, 2027
Knock-outs
Round of 16: April 2nd to 4th, 2027
Quarter-Finals: April 9th to 11th, 2027
Semi-Finals: April 30th to May 2nd, 2027
Finals weekend, OL Stadium, Lyon
Challenge Cup Final: Friday, May 21st, 2027
Champions Cup Final: Saturday, May 22nd, 2027