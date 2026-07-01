Munster to face two-time reigning champions Bordeaux-Bègles in Champions Cup pool stages

Union Bordeaux-Bègles' Matthieu Jalibert and Damian Penaud celebrate with the Investec Champions Cup trophy after their victory over Leinster in the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Munster will face two-time and reigning Champions Cup winners Bordeaux-Bègles in Pool Three of next season’s tournament following Wednesday’s draw in Dublin. Clayton McMillan’s side will also face Racing 92, and two English clubs in Bristol Bears and the Irish province’s perennial European foes, Gloucester.

Leinster find themselves in familiar territory as they too take on regular rivals in the competition, having been drawn with Leicester Tigers and French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne, with whom they have history. Leo Cullen’s URC winners will also meet Pau and Sale Sharks in the four rounds of pool matches that begin in October, with the last two games in January.

Connacht, the third Irish side in the competition, have been drawn alongside French Top 14 winners Toulouse, with whom they’ve had some notable matches, and are in a pool that includes Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, Saracens and the beaten English Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Ulster have been drawn alongside two French sides, Perpignan and Bayonne, in Pool One of the Challenge Cup next season. Richie Murphy’s side have a couple of URC rivals Dragons and Zebre, as well as South African Currie Cup side the Toyota Cheetahs, who have played their European matches including against Ulster, in Amsterdam.

The fixtures for both tournaments including dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced later this month.

Champions Cup

Pool 1: Leinster, Glasgow, Pau, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers, Clermont Auvergne – Leinster play Pau, Sale, Leicester and Clermont.

Pool 2: Toulouse, Lions, Saracens, La Rochelle, Exeter Chiefs, Connacht – Connacht play Toulouse, Saracens, La Rochelle and Exeter.

Pool 3: Bordeaux-Bègles, Stormers, Racing 92, Munster, Bristol Bears, Gloucester – Munster play Bordeaux, Racing 92, Bristol and Gloucester

Pool 4: Northampton Saints, Bath, Cardiff, Montpellier, Stade Francais, Bulls

Challenge Cup

Pool 1: Cheetahs, Ulster, Perpignan, Dragons, Bayonne, Zebre

Pool 2: Benetton, Lyon, Newcastle, Sharks, Castres Olympique, Scarlets

Pool 3: Ospreys, Edinburgh, Black Lion, Harlequins, Toulon, RC Vannes

2026/27 match weekends

Round 1: October 16th to 18th, 2026

Round 2: December 11th to 13th, 2026

Round 3: January 8th to 10th, 2027

Round 4: January 15th to 17th, 2027

Knock-outs

Round of 16: April 2nd to 4th, 2027

Quarter-Finals: April 9th to 11th, 2027

Semi-Finals: April 30th to May 2nd, 2027

Finals weekend, OL Stadium, Lyon

Challenge Cup Final: Friday, May 21st, 2027

Champions Cup Final: Saturday, May 22nd, 2027