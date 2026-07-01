Ireland’s Under-20s look to tighten up discipline and missed tackles against Pumas

Ireland Under-20s v Argentina Under-20s

Avchala Stadium (Thursday 12.30pm, Irish time, live on Premier Sports)

Damning statistics rather than damned statistics. There were no lies, no wriggle room to dispute the direct impact of the figures on the outcome. The metrics from Ireland’s disappointing 34-27 defeat to England brooked no argument and endorsed the real-time feeling that Andrew Browne’s side were very culpable in their downfall.

England played direct rugby with very little artifice, but their power game lured Ireland into all manner of indiscretions that led to disciplinary issues in the form of two yellow cards and penalties given away in fistfuls over a short period of time, especially in the first half.

Ireland dominated possession and territory, scoring five tries – some superbly created and finished – but could not escape from underneath the performance blemishes. Ireland lost six of 17 lineouts, were successful just once in five attempts off the place-kicking tee and had a tackle success rate of 74 per cent.

Many of the missed tackles were of the basic variety and particularly costly. There was one other eye-catching category that if not addressed will be punitive against Argentina. England mauled Ireland for 55 metres; Ireland managed four by way of comparison. No team can survive offering up that sort of leeway and traction to the opposition.

Browne has made four changes to the starting team but essentially it is the same 23 players. Jack Deegan’s outstanding cameo from halftime on the last day earned him the 13 jersey. Charlie O’Shea excelled in general play but Tom Wood, first choice for the Six Nations, is back to marshal the team at outhalf.

Joe Finn replaces Dylan McNeice, a standout the last day, so perhaps bench impact is a factor, while Alex Lautsou is in for Ben Blaney at openside flanker. McNeice and Blaney were the yellow card recipients against England.

Argentina thumped the USA 78-14 in their opening fixture, scoring 12 tries and kicking nine conversions. There are five changes to the starting lineup with prop Benjamin Ceroni, number eight Federico Torre, scrumhalf Juan Preumayr, wing Luciano Avaca and centre Benjamin Yujnovsky promoted to the starting line-up.

The young Pumas beat New Zealand 25-17 as part of their preparation for the tournament so there is an obvious quality to their team. Under the old format the three pool winners and the best runners-up would qualify for the primary semi-finals but this year with four pools, it is the winners that progress.

[ Gordon D’Arcy: This tour could be the most useful thing to happen to Irish rugby in two yearsOpens in new window ]

Ireland picked up two points – four tries and losing by seven points or fewer – against England but anything other than a bonus point win against Argentina and they’ll have essentially academic interest at the business end of the tournament and will be involved in two crossover playoff matches that will determine rankings 5-16. Ireland’s final pool match is against the USA next Tuesday (10am, Irish time).

Browne’s charges conceded 50 points in the opening match of this year’s Six Nations against France but then went on to win the next four games. There’s significant quality and character in the squad but that must be prevalent in a very proactive way now. This is a gut check.

With some of Ireland’s attacking play, the nuance and execution have been first class, but there needs to be a significant ramp-up in the physicality in defence and vastly improved tackling technique. Discipline, lineout, tackling and place-kicking are the areas that must improve.

Ireland are capable of winning, but to do so must find the fire and ice to underpin the tactical and technical side of the game. There’s, plenty of pace in the three-quarter line and especially the back three but their ability to play will be governed by the quality of ball. It’s about varying the attack points in a running and kicking capacity. Brain and brawn.

Ireland: Noah Byrne (Dublin University); Charlie Molony (UCD), Jack Deegan (Blackrock), James O’Leary (UCC), Daniel Ryan (Corinthians); Tom Wood (Garryowen), Christopher Barrett (UCC); Max Doyle (UCD), Rian Handley (Old Wesley), Sami Bishti (UCD, capt); Joe Finn (Garryowen), Donnacha McGuire (UCD); Josh Neill (Old Wesley), Alex Lautsou (Shannon), Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians). Replacements: Duinn Maguire (UCD), Adam Cooper (Buccaneers), Blake McClean (Instonians), Dylan McNeice (UCD), Ben Blaney (Terenure), James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere), Charlie O’Shea (UCC), Rob Carney (Cashel).

Argentina: Simon Pfister; Bautista Lescano, Pedro Coll, Benjamin Yujnovsky, Luciano Avaca; Federico Laporte, Juan Preumayr; Benjamin Ceroni, Manuel Camargo, Bautista Mallea; Joaquin Viale, Bautista Benavides; Tomas Dande (capt), Jeronimo Sorondo, Federico Torre. Replacements: Nicolas Cambiasso, Fabrizio Cebron, Federico Narvaez, Felipe Hygonenq, Basilio Canas, Valentino Reggiardo, Manuel Giannantonio, Ramon Fernandez.

Referee: Reuben Keane (Australia)