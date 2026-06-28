Ireland’s Harry Byrne looking to bounce back from ‘harsh lessons’ in Champions Cup defeat

Harry Byrne has just had his best and most productive season with Leinster and at 27 he can rightly believe his best years are ahead of him. The upturn in his career was kick-started by his brave decision to join Bristol on loan for the second half of last season.

He was pitched into his Bristol debut four days after landing in the city and he freely admits that the five months and 11 matches with the Premiership club had a transformative effect on him.

“It just gives you a fresh outlook on the game. You’re playing in a different competition and also seeing the game slightly differently as Pat [Lam] does. He’s obviously a very good attacking coach and would see the game slightly differently to what I was used to in my seven years in Leinster.

“There’s little intricacies about the game. Not that you take one and leave the other but you can kind of marry them up when you come back. That’s been a big difference for me. Also just going into a new team and taking hold of the team as quickly as you can; that served me well coming back into Leinster, definitely.”

Having only played four games off the bench for Leinster before joining Bristol on loan, the prospect of playing for Ireland again seemed a remote one.

“It was definitely a thought like that, maybe I wouldn’t come back, but luckily I got the opportunity to come back to Leinster and then once I got back there, it was just, put the head down, work, see where you go from there.”

As well as giving him confidence and game time, the loan spell also prompted a slight shift in attitude. He became “a bit more carefree”, adding: “You’re not under the watch of people constantly and I’ve kind of tried to maintain that a little bit, that sense of freedom, if you know what I mean.”

Speaking to the media on Saturday at the squad’s base in Sydney, Byrne’s first trip to Australia and the possibility of playing against an Australian team for the first time had him in good spirits.

Leinster's Dan Sheehan, Harry Byrne and Andrew Porter appear dejected after the Champions Cup final. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

Byrne played 23 times for Leinster this season, starting 15 times, and this included being an ever-present in their Champions Cup campaign after his nerveless clutch penalty to beat La Rochelle off the bench propelled him into the number 10 jersey.

Yet although he and Leinster rebounded to finish their campaign by retaining their URC title with a superb performance against the Bulls, the Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux Bègles in Bilbao still rankles with him, on a personal level too.

“I suppose collectively, firstly, it was a great season in the sense that we managed to get into the big games which we always want to do, but massively disappointing in Europe in the final against Bordeaux. It still hurts talking about it, to be honest.

“For me particularly, it was probably the biggest game in my career in the final and for it not to go well was definitely frustrating. But then I suppose it just shows the resolve of the group that we were able to bounce back and all attention went on the URC and I was delighted how we finished up with that.”

Byrne had actually felt more nervous before Leinster’s semi-final win over Toulon.

“I suppose it’s just unbelievably harsh lessons at the top level when you don’t show up physically or you don’t take opportunities when they come, big teams punish you and they’re not going to give you a second chance.

“So I suppose they’re the harsh lessons you learn from those games, but yeah, you have to learn them, which I felt the team as a whole learned well. We went into some tough knockout games off the back of that and delivered.”

He also started in the Ireland A win over Spain last November, but despite being named by Andy Farrell in both of the Ireland squads for the Autumn Nations Series and the Six Nations, the last of his four caps was in the Triple Crown-sealing win over Scotland two seasons ago.

Ross Byrne and Harry Byrne in training for Ireland in 2020. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Adding to that haul has been the driving force behind his decision to return to Leinster from his loan at Bristol.

Few outhalf careers are linear and perhaps more than any position it is the one where experience is most beneficial.

“I think particularly as an outhalf, it’s obviously the physical side that I felt I’ve developed massively, but also the mental side of the game has improved. I feel like the game has definitely slowed down a little bit for me and just those bigger moments definitely feel easier when you just get exposure. And I suppose going away to a different league altogether, seeing things in a different way, it’s all exposure and you can only grow from that in my opinion.”

It’s helped that his brother Ross, five years older, has been an example, as well as confidant. But Byrne’s successful stint with Bristol has only made him more frustrated that his older brother has not had such a positive experience from his first season with Gloucester.

They remain best mates and still talk virtually every day, albeit Byrne admits it’s been “a little weird” not having his older brother in the Leinster environment.

“It’s been good in a sense as well, because I suppose you get to stand on your own two feet. I can still lean on him from afar, but we’re not in the same meetings, we’re not in the same training sessions. So we’re seeing things slightly differently, which has changed our relationship a little bit.

“When you’re not competing with each other directly the conversations are probably a lot more free-flowing. They always have been, to be honest.

“Probably the best trait that we have together is how honest we are with each other and he’s someone you always know is going to give you a straight answer, and I’d say he’d say the same about me.”