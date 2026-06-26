Former Ireland women’s rugby coach Philip Doyle dies aged 61

Former Ireland women’s rugby coach Philip “Goose” Doyle has died aged 61. Doyle coached the Irish team to a Six Nations Championship Grand Slam in 2013 and also masterminded a World Cup pool stage win over the New Zealand Black Ferns at Marcoussis in 2014.

Blackrock College RFC confirmed the news with a statement on their website. Doyle had two spells in charge of the Ireland women’s team, the first from 2003 to 2006 before taking up the reins again in 2010. Three years later, he watched as the team claimed a Grand Slam with a 6-3 win over Italy in Milan.

Ireland reached the semi-finals of the World Cup the following season – they had finished third in the Six Nations – with a 17-14 win over New Zealand. Ali Miller and Heather O’Brien scored tries with Niamh Briggs adding seven points from placed balls. Doyle stepped down as head coach following the tournament.

He agreed a contract to coach Scotland in 2019 but a year later resigned to shield himself during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Blackrock statement read: “Goose stands alone as the most influential coach in the history of women’s rugby, and Blackrock was deeply privileged to call him one of our own. His coaching and playing journey began and ended with Blackrock.

“He played on numerous teams within the club before turning his hand to coaching, where he gave so generously of his time, knowledge and passion, helping shape generations of players and leaving a legacy that will live in our club forever.

“His achievements at international level were extraordinary. Goose coached the Ireland women’s national team in two separate spells, first from 2003 to 2006, and again during Ireland’s most successful period in the 2010s.

Former Ireland women’s rugby coach Philip Doyle (left). Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“In 2013, he guided Ireland to a historic women’s Six Nations Grand Slam, one of the great milestones in Irish rugby. A year later, at the 2014 women’s Rugby World Cup, he led Ireland to a famous victory over New Zealand’s Black Ferns, the first win by any Irish national side over New Zealand as Ireland reached the World Cup semi-finals and finished fourth.

“Goose also brought his experience and leadership to Leinster women, Ulster women, and later to the Scotland women’s national team. Across every role, he was recognised not only for his rugby knowledge, but for his ability to inspire belief, build teams, and bring the best out of players.

“At Blackrock, however, Goose was far more than a list of achievements. He was a mentor, a friend, a storyteller, and a constant source of encouragement. He cared deeply about the people he coached. He gave players confidence, challenged them to be better, and reminded everyone around him why rugby is such a special game.

“On behalf of everyone at Blackrock College RFC, we extend our deepest sympathies to Goose’s wife Nicola, daughter Alix, sons Mark and Ross, mother Anne, siblings Stephen, Jeremy, Andrew and Jillian, his grandson Adam, son-in-law David (Naas), the wider Doyle/Elliott families, his many friends, former and current players, fellow coaches, and all those whose lives he touched through rugby.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

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