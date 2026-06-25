Rugby

Sami Bishti captains side as Ireland under-20s name team for England clash

In the absence of the injured Lee Fitzpatrick, Rian Handley is named at hooker for Junior World Championship game in Tbilisi

Ireland's Sami Bishti captains side from tighthead prop. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Ireland's Sami Bishti captains side from tighthead prop. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Thu Jun 25 2026 - 14:411 MIN READ

Ireland head coach Andrew Browne has stuck with the tried and trusted for the most part in the run-on team for Ireland’s opening match of the Junior World Championship against England in Tbilisi on Saturday (12.30pm, Irish time). The game will be shown live on Premier Sports and RugbyPass TV.

Sami Bishti captains the side from tighthead prop. Charlie Molony returns after injury to take his place on the right wing with Charlie O’Shea winning the 10 jersey in a backline that has otherwise got a familiar look.

In the absence of the injured Lee Fitzpatrick, Rian Handley is named at hooker, the only change to what is the frontline pack. There is plenty of strength on the bench as well as new faces in Adam Cooper, Alex Lautsou and Jack Deegan.

Ireland: Noah Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster); Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster), Rob Carney (Cashel/Munster), James O’Leary (UCC/Munster), Daniel Ryan (Corinthians/Connacht); Charlie O’Shea (UCC/Munster), Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster); Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster), Rian Handley (Old Wesley/Leinster), Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster, capt); Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster), Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster); Josh Neill (Old Wesley/Leinster), Ben Blaney (Terenure/Leinster), Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians/Connacht).

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Replacements: Duinn Maguire (UCD/Leinster), Adam Cooper (Buccaneers/Connacht), Jamie Conway (Shannon/Munster), Paddy Woods (Queen’s University/Ulster), Alex Lautsou (Shannon/Munster), James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster), Jack Deegan (Blackrock/Leinster).

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John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
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