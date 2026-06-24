Qatar Airways puts Nations Championship sponsorship on hold due to fallout from war

Ireland will face Australia on the opening weekend of the Nations Championship but the competition will start without a title sponsor. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Qatar Airways has put its £80m (€93m) sponsorship of rugby union’s new Nations Championship on hold due to the fallout from the war in the Middle East.

While the state-owned airline remains committed to the deal, contracts have not been signed, and the inaugural edition of the new competition will kick off next week without a title sponsor.

Senior figures within the Qatari government are understood to have concluded that it would be inappropriate to announce a new global sponsorship at a time of continuing uncertainty in the region.

It is understood the November leg of the new biennial tournament is now the most likely point at which Qatar Airways branding will appear in a partnership that is due to run until 2032, which will also give the Gulf nation hosting rights for two finals.

Discussions between both parties are believed to be ongoing, but as the Nations Championship has already been underwritten by media rights deals with 80 global broadcasters the absence of a title sponsor will not cause any immediate financial difficulties.

ITV has bought the live rights for every Nations Championship match in the UK in a deal worth £90m (€104m), while the tournament will also be available free-to-air in France, the second-biggest rugby market, where the public service broadcaster TF1 has secured the rights.

The Nations Championship is a new competition involving the six top teams in Europe playing six matches against mainly southern hemisphere opposition, which has been designed to give greater context to international rugby and add commercial value to the sport.

The Six Nations sides will play three matches away and three at home against teams drawn from the four Sanzaar nations – South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina – plus Japan and Fiji, in July and November respectively with the top team from each region meeting in a grand final to determine the champions.

Ireland will play Australia on July 4th, followed by Japan on July 11th and New Zealand on July 18th.

The Nations Championship is run by a joint commercial venture operated by the Six Nations and the Sanzaar unions. Revenues for the first two tournaments this year and in 2028 are projected at about €580m, with further growth expected in the 2030 and 2032 editions.

While the first final will take place at Twickenham, Qatar has been awarded hosting rights for the final in 2028 and 2032. The venue for the 2030 final has yet to be determined and it could be taken to the US in an attempt to build on the momentum created by the Rugby World Cup, which will take place there the previous year.

Qatar Airways has an extensive portfolio of sports sponsorship and was the title sponsor of last year’s British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. It is also Fifa’s official partner in a deal that involves it giving Gianni Infantino, the football governing body’s president, use of one of its private jets, while it also has deals with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, Formula One and basketball’s Brooklyn Nets.

The Six Nations declined to comment. – Guardian