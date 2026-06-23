Four of the most likely candidates to replace Leo Cullen at Leinster next summer

Leo Cullen won’t leave his post for another 12 months, with the Leinster leader announcing earlier this week that there will be a long goodbye before his contract runs out.

Human nature dictates we ask who will be next. The world will be a very different place when Cullen’s successor takes up the role next autumn. Who knows how it will look even when Leinster start finalising their candidates, likely in the next few months.

Some potential options will sign new contracts elsewhere. Other new faces will enter the market. Still, at this early stage, given the small nature of the rugby community, there are a handful of familiar names who, for various different reasons, will be both appealing options for Leinster and may in turn find the job appealing.

Ronan O’Gara

In terms of timeline, O’Gara could well be one of the more straightforward options. It’s been well documented that his current deal with La Rochelle expires in 2027. He comes from a domestic, rather than international, coaching job, meaning he could link up with the non-Ireland contingent at UCD for a full preseason once Cullen goes.

O’Gara has been at La Rochelle since 2019, meaning he will serve a near nine-year tenure. Time in situ isn’t always a bad thing, but it’s certainly a lengthy stint.

The credentials are certainly there, O’Gara winning two Champions Cups in charge of La Rochelle, a pair of Super Rugby titles as an assistant with the Crusaders and a Top14 while on the staff of Racing 92. He’s had multiple portfolios as well, coaching defence in Paris, backs/attack in Christchurch and leading the show on France’s west coast.

Would being a Munster man, not to mention a regular Leinster foe with La Rochelle, deter either side? In a professional world, where a coach with a strong pedigree can have access to a group of international quality players, you’d think that shouldn’t be too much of a barrier.

Noel McNamara

Bordeaux's Irish assistant coach Noel McNamara. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty

Too easy to link the prodigal son with a journey home? Having signed a contract until 2029 to live on the French coast with the European champions Bordeaux Bègles – and a team with still plenty to achieve given their Top 14 failures in recent years – why would he leave?

Perhaps being given the top job, as opposed to an assistant, at a club that produces pretty much all of its own playing talent is too enticing a prospect for a boots on the ground coach. As the former boss of the province’s academy, McNamara has the required knowledge of the set-up to decide the fit is for him.

The appeal for Leinster is clear to see. Yannick Bru, McNamara’s boss in Bordeaux, recently said that the Clare native brought Irish structure to their attacking threat, creating a potent mix. If he could do the reverse with Leinster, bringing a French ability to exploit space to enhance the intricacies of an Irish attack, it could be a winning combination.

Simon Easterby

Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby with Harry Byrne. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Returning to the theme of lengthy tenures, Simon Easterby first joined Joe Schmidt’s Ireland staff in 2014 as forwards coach. He later took on the role of defence coach, a portfolio he still runs today.

When linked him to the vacant Wales job a few years ago, reports emerged that Easterby was on an IRFU contract until the 2027 World Cup. That will see him serve for over 13 years as an assistant.

With Andy Farrell set to continue with Ireland until 2031, it seems unlikely he will have the same backroom staff joining him for the duration. Not necessarily due to competence, but fresh voices in the background will help Farrell adapt his own message. Is coming off contract in 2027 therefore a natural time for Easterby to look for his own head coaching gig?

Lest we forget, Easterby was the interim Ireland boss while Farrell was preparing for last year’s Lions tour. The length of his coaching career is also longer than a few on this list, while his CV has an international flavour, should that be desirable.

Felipe Contepomi

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi used to play for Leinster. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

As another former son of Leinster Contepomi’s name will inevitably be suggested, be it in speculation, recruitment discussions, or both. Familiarity with the system could well be a positive, as will his body of attacking work as Argentina head coach.

Given the narrative around Leinster’s attack declining in recent years (Friday’s URC final being a welcome positive on-ball display), any coach coming in with an attacking history will be welcomed by the fan base.

Contepomi has already worked with plenty of these players when he was on the Leinster staff, working as backs coach under Cullen and Stuart Lancaster. Coming back as head coach, clearly, would give him greater scope to implement his game plan.

Contepomi is another coach who, coming from a nation that identifies space and transition opportunities well, would bring something different to Leinster’s attack.

The rest

Former New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson could be considered. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Scott Robertson is available since he departed his role as All Blacks head coach. Would the more pragmatic style he tried to introduce with New Zealand suit Leinster? Or does the body of work done at domestic level with the Crusaders suggest he’s still worth looking at?

Given his return to Irish rugby, not to mention his Connacht contract expiring in 2027, Stuart Lancaster will inevitably be a name that crops up. It could be difficult to see him leaving his new project out west after just two seasons, especially given the initial early positivity. Particularly if he starts bringing through more local players through the academy, as he did with great success in Leinster.

What of Jacques Nienaber? In many circles, it’s widely accepted that his return to the Springboks is a fait accompli once the next domestic season ends. While subject of some public criticism, when his defensive system has worked it can look mighty effective. Players are believed to respect his coaching ability, with plenty of forwards enjoying the disruptive roles he requires of them.

If given the backing to assume Cullen’s duties into his own, would having complete control in a lengthy Dublin stint appeal?