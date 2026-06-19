Leinster player ratings v Bulls: Jamie Osborne and Max Deegan star in final victory

15 Hugo Keenan

A brilliant opening quarter to the match in which he ran through the Bulls time and again, creating a platform from which others benefited in the try-scoring stakes. The visitors got a little joy later in the game, but his first half display was top drawer. Rating: 8

14 Tommy O’Brien

Brilliant opening to the game with a thumping tackle and never let that standard drop before landing awkwardly chasing a high ball a minute shy of half-time. Scored a try, was involved in many of his team’s best moments and won a crucial penalty turnover in his 22. Superb. Rating: 8

13 Rieko Ioane

A try was a fitting reward for his performance, one that included playing in the centre and on the wing, contributing handsomely on both sides of the ball. He played like an All Black. Rating: 8.

12 Jamie Osborne

Dominant in the midfield it didn’t matter whether the Bulls tried to gang tackle him, he broke tackles and found space, gave his team so many positive gain-lines and had some superb defensive reads. A display of the highest quality. Rating: 9

Bulls’ Elrigh Louw with Jamie Osborne of Leinster. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

11 James Lowe

His last game, everyone was willing him to mark the occasion with a try and while that didn’t happen, he threw himself into everything with typical rigour and heart. A yellow card couldn’t dampen a night when the supporters left him in no doubt about how they felt. Rating: 8

10 Sam Prendergast

A lovely range and nuance in his passing game, a 50:22 on the run after scampering through a gap and a brilliant covering dive and regather saved a certain try. One or two loose kicks but managed the game beautifully. The official man of the match. Rating: 8.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

He brought the traditional hustle to his game, sharp and sure-footed in his kicking, his game management invariably saw him taking good options – one or two he might like again – and put his team in the right positions. The team’s metronome. Rating: 8.

1 Jerry Cahir

His story is a remarkable one, and he brought the curtain down on his time with Leinster before his summer move to Connacht with a great display, in the scrum first and foremost, but also in his work in attack and defence. Outstanding contribution. Rating: 8

2 Rónan Kelleher

Leinster’s lineout was pitch perfect while he was at the helm, the scrum was rock solid, he carried with purpose and tackled in the same vein. Might have had a try but was held up over the line. Rating: 8.

Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong and Rónan Kelleher celebrate their side scoring their fourth try. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

3 Tadhg Furlong

The sign of a good player or an intelligent footballer is being able to ready the play and apart from his set piece excellence Furlong won several scraps in and around the aerial game. He carried and tackled with purpose. Rating: 8

4 Joe McCarthy

He saved a try in the second half as part of a typically powerful display that carried the hallmark of some of his qualities from winning collisions to twice stealing possession at the breakdown, the second occasion a doozy that negated a Bulls attack deep in the home side’s 22. Rating: 8

5 James Ryan

Someone had to hit rucks, work hard to shut things down on the fringes, carry slow ball, and do the lifting heavy and otherwise in a classic example of playing for the team. Rating: 8

6 Max Deegan

In the latter part of the season, he’s built consistent excellence into his performances, and this was another example. A scourge out of touch for the Bulls, his athleticism helped him shut down a couple of threatening situations. Brilliant end to the season. Rating: 9

7 Josh van der Flier

Just a great hard-nosed effort from the openside flanker, tackling, breakdown work, link play and straight up carrying, he ran the gamut with a conspicuous quality. Aerobically awesome and maintained that excellence to the final whistle. Rating: 9

Embrose Papier of Vodacom Bulls is tackled by Josh van der Flier of Leinster. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Gallo Images/Getty

8 Caelan Doris (capt)

Two superb carries through heavy traffic in which he rode the initial collisions and made metres but the third occasion, he required treatment on an ankle problem that he had carried into the game and though he continued for a little while he had to be replaced on six minutes. Rating: N/A.

Replacements

Jack Conan was summoned early, and he channelled any frustration or disappointment into a typically high-quality carrying game that included a try. The bench gave the team some impetus and energy, Harry Byrne added a try, but the game was won by the starting team. Rating: 7

Head Coach

Leo Cullen got his selection and tactics spot on reflected in the comprehensive nature of the victory. Leinster became the first team to defend the URC title and did so in style. Rating: 8