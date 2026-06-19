‘An exceptional day’: Leo Cullen pleased with season after URC triumph

The debate may again rage as to whether this was a good or great season for Leinster. Any campaign that ends with a trophy has to be considered in a positive light but as Leo Cullen justifiably maintained afterwards.

Beating the Bulls by a record 36-7 to retain the URC trophy was a great way for Leinster to finish their season.

“I thought there was so many good things in the performance today, and that’s really pleasing,” said Cullen. “Obviously there’s the lads that are on the field there today, but there’s guys that have prepared them well all year. Obviously, you use a lot of players during the course of the season.

“The staff, and everybody has worked their arses off, which is good. But there was so much good to like out there,” said Cullen noting that they lost their captain Caelan Doris six minutes in and Jack Conan produced another outstanding display, as he did in leading the team in last year’s final when also scoring a try.

“I thought the lads stood up really well to the challenge that the Bulls were going to pose. We know that they’ve a lot of threat around their set-piece. To have Jerry Cahir, who we talked about pre-gpregamesistence and perseverance, I think would sum him up. I thought he was immense, really.

“If you think, when we sat here after round four, losing to Munster, having lost three of our first four games,” said Cullen, of their previous outing in Croke Park this season all the way back in October, “and Gerry and Alex Usinov ironically made their debuts the following week against Zebre, where we had six debutants that day.

“There’s been so much great things in the season. The group have been incredibly tied together. It’s been a really enjoyable year. But it’s amazing to be here. I thought there was an amazing atmosphere out there and it was just a great day for the province, which is what we want.

“We want to try and perform particularly in front of home fans that are very, very passionate about the team. And I thought that was an exceptional day out there today. So, yeah, it was a great way to finish the season.”

Leinster’s Caelan Doris celebrates after the game. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Doris said he was “unbelievably proud” of his team’s performance, but “obviously very disappointed going off.”

“Not how I would have hoped the game went for me personally, but absolutely loved sitting on the side watching the lads front up physically. Yeah, it was class to watch, similar to last year in some ways.

“But, yeah, delighted for the group, the lads leaving, but also for the coaches. The effort that they’ve put in, Leo in particular. He is Leinster through and through and wants the best for the group and has desired this more than anyone. Not for himself, but for the group and the collective.

“So, I’m glad we were able to get it done.”

Having been sidelined for last season’s final with the shoulder injury which also ruled him out of the Lions tour, Doris confirmed he went off with a foot injury rather than a reoccurrence of the knee issue which made him a doubt for this final.

As to whether this might prevent him leading Ireland on their forthcoming games against Australia, Japan and New Zealand – the squad will depart on Monday – Doris admitted: “We’ll see, I’m not sure. We’ll see how it unfolds over the next 24 hours.”

Sam Prendergast’s man of the match display was timely first and foremost in the context of steering Leinster to winning this final and also in the context of Ireland’s opening Nations Championship games against Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

“I think [the result] is pretty special,” he said afterwards. “We have a number of unbelievable characters leaving and it’s good to give them a few nice days celebrating.

“The feeling felt very similar to last year’s final. I suppose since Europe my focus has been about winning this trophy. No one has won it back-to-back but now we have.”

The Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann conceded: “They were just a champion team. They are a quality side from one to 23. I have a lot of respect for Leo and Jacques. They are world-class coaches and world-class players.”