‘We go there with confidence’: Connacht look to bring fight to Warriors

Stuart Lancaster's men go into the game having achieved their key aim of securing Champions Cup rugby next season. Photograph: Darren Stewart/INPHO

URC quarter-final: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht, Scotstoun Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Connacht have nothing to lose and everything to gain when they face United Rugby Championship (URC) favourites Glasgow in their quarter-final in Scotland on Friday night.

All the odds are stacked in favour of Glasgow, and understandably so. Unbeaten at home in the URC, their only loss all season at Scotstoun was against Toulon in the Champions Cup quarter-final: 11 wins, one loss.

Contrast that with Connacht’s poor record against the Scots: 10 losses in succession and just two victories in 19 matches – in 2003 and 2010.

Yet Stuart Lancaster’s men take on the Warriors in a good head space, particularly having achieved their primary aim of making Champions Cup rugby next season, sealed by a 26-5 victory away to Edinburgh.

This is bonus territory and Lancaster acknowledged Connacht have “nothing to lose”.

“We have a lot of momentum. We are fit and in good shape, and we go there with confidence,” he said.

“This is exactly where we wanted to be at the start of the season, so credit must go to all the players for what they’ve displayed in the last few months to get us to this position. Now we have to go out there and seize the opportunity.

“Glasgow are a formidable opponent with an array of talented players, who are very well coached, but we are excited by the challenge ahead of us.”

Stuart Lancaster is continuing his faith in youngster Billy Bohan. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Lancaster, however, will be hoping his players can spring a surprise, having gained increasing confidence throughout the season.

Missing from the starting XV is the injured Sean Jansen, with Paul Boyle named at number eight, alongside captain Cian Prendergast and Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Lancaster’s faith in youngster Billy Bohan continues, with the loosehead named in the frontrow alongside Dylan Tierney-Martin and Sam Illo, while Josh Murphy and Darragh Murray form the secondrow.

There is little change in the backs with Josh Ioane and Ben Murphy forming the halfbacks. With Harry West sidelined, John Devine comes in to partner Bundee Aki in midfield.

The bench is stacked with experience in forwards Dave Heffernan, Peter Dooley, Finlay Bealham and Joe Joyce alongside talented young backs Matthew Devine, Hugh Gavin and Sean Naughton.

A sideline interest in this fixture is of course Lancaster versus son Dan, who has been named as the starting outhalf for Glasgow.

Franco Smith’s side is brimming with experience and top-tier individuals, with a formidable all-Scotland backrow of Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey, who started in wins over England and France in the recent Six Nations.

Of Irish interest, the Warriors’ replacement scrumhalf Jack Oliver was born in Scotland and grew up in Ireland, and was a member of the same Ireland under-20 squad as Devine and Gavin.

There is also a return for British and Irish Lions lock Scott Cummings in his first appearance since January, while in the backs there is no shortage of speed in centres Sione Tuipulotu and Stafford McDowall. Scrumhalf George Horne can be a real nuisance, and Connacht will need to be on their guard.

It would be hard to back against the Scots – the form team – but Lancaster has faith in his improving Connacht to deliver a performance that will keep the Scots on their toes.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: J McKay; K Steyn (capt), S McDowall, S Tuipulotu, K Rowe; D Lancaster, G Horne; P Schickerling, J Matthews, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, A Samuel, R Darge, J Dempsey.

Replacements: G Hiddleston, R Sutherland, S Talakai, J Oguntibeju, E Ferrie, S Vailanu, J Oliver, O Smith.

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; S Jennings, J Devine, B Aki, S Bolton; J Ioane, B Murphy; B Bohan, D Tierney-Martin, S Illo; J Murphy, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Heffernan, P Dooley, F Bealham, J Joyce, S O’Brien, M Devine, H Gavin, S Naughton.

Referee: A Jones (WRU).