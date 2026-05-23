Leinster ratings v Bordeaux: Joe McCarthy and Jamison Gibson-Park bring tempo in defeat

Joe McCarthy scores a try for Leinster during the second half of the Champions Cup final against Bordeaux. Photograph: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

15 Hugo Keenan

Spilling the first Maxime Lucu kick of the day set the tone for an error-strewn Leinster display. Unlucky that his fingertip sent a kick dead, gifting Bordeaux a scoring platform. A couple of calm moments under pressure when dealing with kicks in the backfield. Rating: 5

14 Tommy O’Brien

Always dangerous when on the ball, but throwing an intercept after a good second-half attack felt like a big moment as Leinster chased an unlikely comeback. Struggled in his aerial battle with Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Rating: 6

13 Garry Ringrose

Asked to carry an untold amount of scrappy ball into the heart of the defence. Difficult to fault too many backs given the lack of forward platform, but midfield can be an area to look at when the blitz doesn’t work. Rating: 5

12 Robbie Henshaw

Short tip for Ringrose’s consolation try was a display of silky hands. Quiet otherwise as Leinster’s backline struggled to get into the game while the contest was still alive. Rating: 5

11 Rieko Ioane

Will get criticism for two first-half reads, shooting out of the line and failing to shut down the ball. His break from deep gave Leinster a much-needed spark while his footwork in contact was sharp. Rating: 5

Leinster's Rieko Ioane is tackled by Bordeaux's Damian Penaud. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

10 Harry Byrne

A brutally difficult day on the biggest outing of his career. Looked to settle with a beautiful early touchline conversion, while a handful of long passes opened up space. Still, he fell off too many tackles and that try-scoring intercept on the stroke of half-time will stay with him for some time. Hauled off less than five minutes after the break. Rating: 4

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

Difficult to fault given the poor defensive breakdown wasn’t his fault. Box-kicks were good but Leinster couldn’t contest effectively. Exits were also strong. Brought good tempo in the second half as the attack clicked more consistently. Rating: 7

1 Andrew Porter

A scrum infringement went unpunished, technically speaking, as Bordeaux’s backline scored under advantage. Worked manfully in defence but the entire Leinster pack needs to revisit their inability to make a mess of the breakdown. Rating: 5

2 Dan Sheehan

Quiet. One of Leinster’s genuinely world class players needed to be a physical force on a day like today. Low carry count might be explained by holding his width as plenty of forwards do, but he still needed to impose himself more. Lineout issues to boot, albeit it’s always tricky to see live if the fault of the thrower, jumper or lifter. Rating: 4

3 Thomas Clarkson

Another one with a quiet outing. Was always likely to have a shortish cameo with Leinster likely to want Furlong’s experience on no matter what the score. Replaced on 44 minutes. Rating: 4

Leinster's Thomas Clarkson is tackled Bordeaux's Adam Coleman. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

4 Joe McCarthy

Leinster’s best player. Disrupted a maul, a rare source of go-forward in the carry while showing a few deft touches with his handling. Perhaps fortunate his try wasn’t looked at, he did seem to jump over the defender, but he was a rare Leinster player to rise to the physical challenge. Rating: 8

5 James Ryan

Finally made a mess of a breakdown when prompting a dangerous clear-out that saw a yellow card for Ugo Boniface. One of many Leinster forwards that were collectively overpowered. Rating: 4

6 Jack Conan

Another forward who needed a more imposing outing. His spill in the first half, killing a Leinster attack inside the 22, felt a big moment with the deficit at that point yet to get completely out of hand. Rating: 4

7 Josh van der Flier

Excellent work rate as always, leading Leinster for tackles. Unlucky to not hold on to a good poach, the spill leading to a Bordeaux score. Rating: 6

Lesinter's Josh van der Flier is tackled by Damian Penaud. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

8 Caelan Doris (capt)

A handful of strong carries, showing good footwork close to contact. Led Leinster for carries. Normally, one of Leinster’s most prominent breakdown disrupters, he could not continue that role here. Rating: 5

Replacements

Leinster’s attack looked more consistent with Frawley at 10. Furlong also won a scrum penalty shortly after coming on, while Deegan had some strong carries. Much like Ulster in Friday’s Challenge Cup final, the bench faced an impossible task to turn this one around. Rating: 6

Head coach – Leo Cullen

Leinster’s game plan failed, not just because of the blitz. Yes, shooters out of the line being picked off is a bad look, but the bigger issue was a complete inability to turn rucks into the required ‘shitfight.’ Bordeaux blitzed the attacking breakdown and Leinster could not slow them down sufficiently to allow their line speed any hope of doing damage. There was a lack of a Plan B once this became apparent. Rating: 4