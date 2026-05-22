Jamison Gibson-Park: ‘The past is the past, we have to be rid of that’

Eight years ago, Jamison Gibson-Park found himself in a selection crapshoot – three-into-two doesn’t go – in relation to the EPCR rule that stated no team was permitted to field more than two “non-European” players in a matchday 23 in the tournament.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen had to choose between two of Gibson-Park, Australian international Scott Fardy and Kiwi James Lowe to play against Racing 92 in the 2018 Champions Cup final.

South Africa and the Pacific Islands were exempt from the ruling, meaning Fijian Isa Nacewa, Leinster’s placekicking hero that day, did not count in the “non-European” tally. Lowe was the one to miss out on the province’s 15-12 victory over Racing 92 in the San Mamés stadium.

The Irish province returns to Bilbao on Saturday when they take on reigning champions Bordeaux-Bègles desperate to add that fifth star to the jersey. Gibson-Park, who had arrived in Ireland from New Zealand in 2016, received a quick immersion in what European rugby meant to the club in his first season.

“I suppose I got a pretty good grasp on the first year. We lost to Clermont in the semi-final [in 2017]. I think at that stage I understood how much the competition meant to this club,” he says.

An injury to Luke McGrath in the quarter-final in 2018 meant Gibson-Park was in the starting team for the semi-final before being named in the replacements for the final against Racing.

“It was kind of an interesting time for me personally with the rule,” Gibson-Park says. Scott came in and [it meant] missing out on a few big games, which was kind of weird looking back on it now. But I suppose it’s part of the journey, and yes, I have fond memories of that game, that day, and sitting on the bench. If you guys were there, there was this crazy tension in the stadium, and it was just awesome.

James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park celebrate with the European Rugby Champions Cup trophy in Bilbao in 2018. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/©INPHO

“I started in the semi-final, which I suppose was probably the number one reason I got to play in that game [the final]. For that I was grateful to be part of that matchday 23, given the impression that Scott and James had [already made] on the club.”

Torrential rain, an anxiety-laden endgame, Isa Nacewa’s nerveless placekicking and a last-gasp Racing drop goal that went wide are Gibson-Park’s memories from the match.

“The tension, it was proper cup footy and we were able to get the job done. Pretty fun memories. We have had a few disappointments since then.”

[ Garry Ringrose: Fine margins will decide Leinster’s fate in final against Bordeaux-BèglesOpens in new window ]

Don’t mention la guerre. Four final defeats, semi-final heartbreak too, all parcelled in different ways. The Leinster players haven’t shirked those conversations.

“I think it’s hugely important, something we’ve touched on a bit over these last number of weeks,” Gibson-Park says. “Just having a big appreciation for the squad that we have and the lads that are moving on. Because we’re losing a few champion blokes, whatever about rugby players.

“Part of that [challenge] is just doing your best to stay present. The past is the past, we have to be rid of that, and like you say, you just have to go out there and attack the game. I think maybe something we’ve struggled with in the past, getting too caught up in the occasion or whatever. But I think we’ve had enough shots at it now to understand what the week looks like.

“So, you can just build into it and ultimately it’s a game of footy. It’s cup rugby, so particularly when you’re up against the likes of Bordeaux, you’ve got to go out there and give it a crack.

Maxime Lucu is revered in Bordeaux. Photograph: Billy Stickland/©INPHO

Antoine Dupont casts a long shadow for every other scrumhalf in France but Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu has been an able deputy during the Toulouse player’s injury-enforced sabbaticals. Lucu is revered in Bordeaux, by team-mates, coaches and supporters.

Gibson-Park is a fan too. “He is a special player. I think he’s a proper rock star over there in Bordeaux, and rightly so. He does a bit of everything, a bunch of work for them on defence, kicks the ball unbelievably well, great threat on attack. So yeah, he’s pretty much the full package; a bit of a talisman for them.

“He’s a great footballer, can pop up in all sorts of different positions. But a lot of those French guys are like that, you know, that’s how they kind of come through playing when they’re younger. He’s a special player. One of the lads was just telling me he has signed a four-year deal, a 33-year-old, so hats off to the man, what a legend.

He can also appreciate Bordeaux’s attacking aesthetic. “They’re unbelievable footballers. Whereas you probably think about, here in Ireland, not that they’re not a team, but we have a pretty big focus on our team game, and that kind of thing. But some of those lads, when they get the ball in their hands, they’re working magic, and it’s pretty awesome to watch.

“They’ve got a certain number of French internationals, but as well as that, they’ve got Salesi Rayasi, a Fijian boy who played for the ’Canes [Hurricanes], who’s a pretty impressive athlete, and big Ben Tameifuna off the bench. They’re the full package.

“We’re lucky here to have an awesome coaching group that watches so much footage of [the Bordeaux] team, and they have a pretty good understanding of how they want to play. French teams are tough, hard to stop on their day, but we’re excited for the challenge. And like you say, be rid of the last number of [finals] we’ve been to and just attack this one.”