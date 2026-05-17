Scotland and Lions rugby player Scott Hastings dies aged 61

Scott Hastings in action for Scotland against Ireland's Nigel Carr during the 1987 Five Nations match at Murrayfield. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Scotland great Scott Hastings has died at the age of 61. The British and Irish Lions centre won 65 caps in an 11-year Test career that began in 1986 and was part of the most recent Scotland team to win the Grand Slam in 1990.

A statement released by his son Corey and daughter Kerry-Anne revealed that he died due to complications arising from cancer treatment. Hastings announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“We are saddened to inform you that Scott passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of Sunday, May 17,” the statement read. “This also marked his late wife Jenny’s birthday which speaks louder than words that he is safe and with his beloved Jenny.

“Scott was undergoing cancer treatment and due to complications deteriorated extremely quickly. Despite every effort by the incredible team at the Western General ICU, he passed away peacefully and pain free.

“At this time, the family ask everyone to give them space to process and manage their energies and ask for their privacy to be respected.

“More information will be shared in due course to celebrate Scott’s incredible life.”

Hastings, the younger brother of former Scotland captain Gavin, was selected for the 1989 and 1993 Lions tours and made two Test appearance against the Wallabies.

He made his international debut against France and hung up his boots after facing England in 1997. After retiring from the game, he became a well respected broadcaster.

“My association with Scott and his brother Gavin was always special for me,” former Scotland and Lions head coach Ian McGeechan said.

“We came into the Scotland set-up, myself as coach, and Scott and Gavin as players, at the same time. We came in together and we grew together.

“I remember Scott on the Lions tours taking an absolute lead. He was so single-minded and determined about winning.

“He was very much your right-hand man, given what he did on the field. I still remember the Grand Slam game against England in 1990.

“There was his Lions team-mate from the previous year, Jerry Guscott, in the England team, but Scott gave nothing away to him whatsoever.

“Whatever jersey Scott wore, he just made it better.”