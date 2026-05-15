‘Pressure is privilege’: Linda Djougang relishing Ireland’s Six Nations finale at Aviva

Linda Djougang has amassed more than 50 caps since her debut in 2019. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

A record crowd and a rare occasion await Ireland’s women at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, but for Linda Djougang the significance of the moment is measured in much more than numbers.

The closing game of the Women’s Six Nations against Scotland (kick-off, 2.30pm) will unfold in front of close to 30,000 supporters. It’s a landmark for the team and a reflection of the steady momentum behind the women’s game in Ireland.

For Djougang, it is a milestone and a reminder of how far the women’s game has come.

“It’s so important that we play our best game, leave everything on the pitch, have fun while doing it, get the win and finish the tournament strong,” she said.

The 29-year-old tighthead is a central figure in the Irish pack and has amassed more than 50 caps since her debut in 2019. She is quick to acknowledge the significance of the occasion, not only for the current squad but also for those who preceded them.

Linda Djougang, right, in action during Ireland's 33-12 win over Wales on Saturday. Photograph: INPHO

“Honestly, it’s incredible,” Djougang said. “It’s so important that we’re able to reflect on our journey as a team, but also individually.

“The women that have worn the jersey before us had to pave the way for us to have this opportunity, and now we’re paving the way for the next generation.

“We live in a bit of a bubble sometimes, so it’s important to step outside that and see the bigger picture.

“It’s not just the 23 players stepping on to the field. It’s a whole generation that have worn the jersey, that have fought for women’s rugby in Ireland. We’re lucky to be in that position now, but it’s important to remember those who came before us.”

Ireland are seeking a third home win of the campaign, which was the minimum demanded by head coach Scott Bemand ahead of the championship.

That’s the bigger picture, along with the growing rivalry with the Scots that has brought an added edge to their meetings in recent times, but Djougang said the focus must remain firmly on performance.

“There’s always an edge in the Six Nations,” she said. “Every team brings something different, and that’s what makes it so competitive.”

What has added an additional layer of responsibility, Djougang said, was the need to pay back the support that has driven the rise in attendances. It’s a positive trend that has not been lost on the players.

“We always say we want to win all our home games and there’s no bigger occasion than this, playing in the Aviva,” she said.

“There will be pressure, but pressure is a privilege. We just need to focus on ourselves.

“We owe it to our fans and our families. They’ve gone above and beyond in their support.

Ireland's game last month at Twickenham drew a record crowd, who saw England win 33-12. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We wouldn’t be here without them. If people weren’t coming to games, we wouldn’t be playing at the Aviva.

“We’re able to do what we do because people want to watch us, and we can’t thank them enough.”

Ireland have worked through a demanding campaign, from playing England in front of the record 77,000 Twickenham crowd for a women’s fixture to the finale at Lansdowne Road.

The aim now is to bring it to a fitting conclusion. “It’s so important for us,” Djougang said. “We’ve worked so hard and we want to finish strong, for ourselves as much as anything else.

“But it’s never easy. Rugby games are never easy.

“Playing that game at Twickenham, it just builds character, and character builds experience. That experience is huge.

“You flourish with it and just feel like there’s so much growth happening among the younger players. It’s incredible to see, so I don’t think Sunday will be new to them at all.

“It’s so important that they’re able to take everything in. It’s important that we enjoy the occasion, and that closeness we have, standing shoulder to shoulder, will help us to do that.”