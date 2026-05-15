Ireland make one change for historic Aviva Stadium clash with Scotland

Sam Monaghan will start in the secondrow for Ireland against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has made just one change to his side for the historic Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 2.30pm).

Over 30,000 tickets have been sold for the first standalone fixture for the Ireland women’s side at the Aviva.

The only change to the side that beat Wales 33-13 in Belfast last Saturday sees Sam Monaghan comes into the secondrow to join Fiona Tuite, with Dorothy Wall moving to the replacements bench.

IRELAND (v Scotland): Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster); Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster); Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster); Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks), Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (capt), Aoife Wafer (Harlequins).

Replacements: Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke/Ulster), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian/Munster), Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster), Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby).