Ulster captain Iain Henderson suspended for Challenge Cup final following upgraded red card

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has received a three-match suspension for an upgraded red card in the 38-38 draw against the Stormers, one of which will be next week’s Challenge Cup final against Montpellier in Bilbao.

The Irish international appeared in front of an Independent Disciplinary Committee and accepted that he had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card.

According to the statement: “The Independent Disciplinary Committee deemed that the act of foul play was reckless and merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks for sanctioning.

“When applying mitigation, the Committee considered the player’s previous good record (one suspension in a 15-year playing career), his remorse and immediate concern for the opponent player plus his good conduct and full co-operation with the disciplinary process.

“As such, the player was afforded the full 50 per cent mitigation (three weeks) which reduces the length of the suspension to three weeks. The matches the player will miss is dependent on Ulster’s progress in the play-off rounds of the URC.”

Henderson will miss the URC game against Glasgow and the Challenge Cup final. If Ulster make the quarter-final of the URC that would count as the third game. If not, Ireland’s Nations Championship match against Australia could qualify as the third match.

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