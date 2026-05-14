St Mary’s Mick O’Gara and UL Bohemian’s Chloe Pearse among AIL award recipients

Mick O'Gara (right) celebrates a try with team-mate Conor Dean during the AIL Division 1A final against Clontarf. Photograph: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

St Mary’s College outhalf Mick O’Gara and UL Bohemian captain Chloe Pearse were among the players recognised at the 2025/26 Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) awards on Thursday.

The IRFU confirmed the winners at an awards dinner at the Bective Rangers clubhouse on Thursday night, with Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby presenting the awards to mark the achievements and contributions of players, coaches, referees and volunteers across the club game this season.

Player of the Year recipients were selected from the women’s division and each of the five men’s divisions.

O’Gara took home the Division 1A Player of the Year award following a title-winning season with St Mary’s, while backrower Pearse was named the Women’s Division Player of the Year having led her side to a third successive AIL triumph.

“Club rugby remains at the heart of the game in Ireland,” said IRFU president John O’Driscoll, “providing the foundation for players, coaches, volunteers and supporters in communities across the country.

“On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to congratulate all of the winners across the divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League for their dedication, commitment and achievements throughout the season.

“The standard and competitiveness of the Energia AIL continues to grow year on year, showcasing the strength and passion that exists within the club game right across the island. I would also like to sincerely thank Energia for their continued support and investment in rugby at every level.”

2026 All-Ireland League award winners

Women’s Division Player of the Year: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

Division 1A Player of the Year: Mick O’Gara (St Mary’s College)

Division 1B Player of the Year: Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley)

Division 2A Player of the Year: Shane Mallon (MU Barnhall)

Division 2B Player of the Year: Dylan Keane (Galwegians)

Division 2C Player of the Year: Joey O’Connor (Clonmel)

Women’s Division Coach of the Year: Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian)

Men’s Divisions Coach of the Year: Mark McHugh (St Mary’s College)

Referee of the Season Award: Pádraic Reidy

Community Hero Award: Emmett Sheridan (Bective Rangers)

Energia Possibilities Award: Ennis RFC