Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale ruled out for Glasgow clash

Ireland internationals Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out for Ulster’s URC fixtures against Glasgow Warriors on Friday at the Affidea Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm).

The pair also look set to miss the Challenge Cup final against Montpellier in Bilbao on Friday, May 22nd.

In an injury update on Wednesday, Ulster confirmed Stockdale underwent surgery following a facial fracture sustained during the province’s Challenge Cup semi-final win over Exeter.

“Jacob Stockdale had successful surgery last week to repair a facial fracture.”

The release added: “Stuart McCloskey has a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for a number of weeks. David McCann (knee) is also unfit for selection this week.”

McCloskey’s absence is a huge blow for the province given his influence and form.

However, there was also good news in that centre James Hume (neck) and hooker Rob Herring (calf) have resumed training with the squad. They will be monitored over the coming days and a decision on their availability will be made at a later stage.

Ulster are also awaiting the outcome of a URC disciplinary hearing relating to captain Iain Henderson after he received an upgraded red card during last week’s URC draw against the Stormers in Belfast.