Jack Aungier to join Munster from Connacht on two-year deal

Jack Aungier will join Clayton McMillan's side at the end of the season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland international Jack Aungier will join Munster at the end of the season after six seasons with Connacht.

The 27-year-old tighthead prop has signed a two-year deal with Clayton McMillan’s side.

Augier joined the Leinster Academy in 2017 and went on to make five senior appearances for the province before joining Connacht in 2020.

He made 100 appearances for the western province and featured in Ireland A and Emerging Ireland sides.

After being included in the Ireland squad for the 2025 Six Nations, he made his debut against Georgia last summer.

“I’m really excited to be joining Munster Rugby next season,” Aungier said of the news. “This squad has a brilliant blend of young talent and experienced leaders, and I can’t wait to be part of it.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, contributing to the team, and making an impact on and off the field.”

Munster Rugby general manager Ian Costello added: “We’re delighted to welcome Jack to Munster Rugby. He brings a wealth of experience and his quality is reflected in his call up to the Ireland squad last summer.

“He’s a powerful scrummager, dynamic ball carrier and has a range of skills which we think will add massive value to Munster Rugby.”