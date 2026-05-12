Rugby

Ex-Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze banned for 11 years for role in doping scandal

Hooker Giorgi Chkoidze banned for six years after joint investigation by WADA and World Rugby

Georgia's centre Merab Sharikadze during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty
Georgia's centre Merab Sharikadze during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty
Tue May 12 2026 - 14:331 MIN READ

Former Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze was ‌one of six players handed lengthy bans from rugby for their ‌part in a scheme involving alleged sample substitution and advance warnings ​of drug tests, British media reported.

Sharikadze has been banned from the sport for 11 years while hooker Giorgi Chkoidze has been ​banned for six years, BBC reported.

Lasha Khmaladze, Otar Lashkhi and Miriani ⁠Modebadze each received three-year suspensions while Lasha Lomidze was ‌banned ‌for ​nine months.

A joint investigation conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and World Rugby ⁠revealed six Georgia ​rugby players and a team ​official had committed anti-doping rule violations.

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WADA said they found ‌five instances where players allegedly ​swapped urine samples to avoid detection while employees of ⁠Georgia’s national anti-doping ⁠agency GADA ​also tipped off players about upcoming tests.

World Rugby said the investigation was triggered when “irregularities in urine samples were identified” by their athlete passport management programme.

It covered a period of time before the 2023 men’s Rugby World Cup in ‌France, where Georgia ⁠finished bottom of their pool without a victory.

Sharikadze has since retired from rugby and made the ‌switch to Mixed Martial Arts, making his debut in November with ​a win.

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