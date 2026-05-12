Ex-Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze banned for 11 years for role in doping scandal

Georgia's centre Merab Sharikadze during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty

Former Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze was ‌one of six players handed lengthy bans from rugby for their ‌part in a scheme involving alleged sample substitution and advance warnings ​of drug tests, British media reported.

Sharikadze has been banned from the sport for 11 years while hooker Giorgi Chkoidze has been ​banned for six years, BBC reported.

Lasha Khmaladze, Otar Lashkhi and Miriani ⁠Modebadze each received three-year suspensions while Lasha Lomidze was ‌banned ‌for ​nine months.

A joint investigation conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and World Rugby ⁠revealed six Georgia ​rugby players and a team ​official had committed anti-doping rule violations.

WADA said they found ‌five instances where players allegedly ​swapped urine samples to avoid detection while employees of ⁠Georgia’s national anti-doping ⁠agency GADA ​also tipped off players about upcoming tests.

World Rugby said the investigation was triggered when “irregularities in urine samples were identified” by their athlete passport management programme.

It covered a period of time before the 2023 men’s Rugby World Cup in ‌France, where Georgia ⁠finished bottom of their pool without a victory.

Sharikadze has since retired from rugby and made the ‌switch to Mixed Martial Arts, making his debut in November with ​a win.