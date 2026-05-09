‘We’re here to really compete at the top level’: Harry West living his dream with Connacht

Talk about timing. Harry West has had to bide his time, but he could hardly have picked a better one for his breakthrough season. The talented 23-year-old from Ballina is one of the bright new things in the Stuart Lancaster revolution in a landmark campaign when the new Clan Stand opened its doors.

Yet this was his calling too. His dad Richard and uncles on both sides of the family, Brian West and Alan Rowe, currently the club’s chairman and previously its president, are steeped in Ballina RFC. It was his dad who introduced him to both mini rugby in Ballina and to Connacht matches in the Sportsground from the age of five or six.

Even when he dreamt of playing for Connacht, he and his family could never have imagined doing so on a Saturday night like this, against Munster at the Dexcom Stadium, which has been a 12,450 sell-out for weeks.

Indeed, little of this has happened quite as expected. He was an outhalf until switching to fullback with the Ireland Under-20s. His final two seasons in the academy were then dogged with hamstring issues before making his debut at fullback in Connacht’s seasonal opener against Munster at Thomond Park.

He’s one of eight debutants in Lancaster’s first season, in which Connacht have used 46 players. Seven of those eight have been young Irish players in their first senior contract, like West and John Devine, or academy players, namely Sean Walsh, Billy Bohan, Daniel Ryan, Matthew Victory and Albert Lindner. Furthermore, Sean Naughton, Fiachna Barrett and Sam Illo have been afforded vastly more game time.

It says much for Lancaster’s ability to identify and develop young talent that after three more replacement appearances, he asked West to play at 13 away to Montpellier last January. He’d never played there before but wasn’t remotely inclined to say no.

Of his nine starts, this derby will be his sixth at outside centre. Adapting to the position has been facilitated by Lancaster’s multi-purpose, multi-skilled training sessions.

“We all really like him. What we love about him is that he’s so honest for starters. He’ll tell you exactly how it is. And then training is so much fun. You get so many touches on the ball. We never really do fitness runs. It’s just all ball-in-hand, play, play, play,” says West.

“Bundee [Aki] helped me a lot during that week, and Mack Hansen. You ask either of them a question and they go into so much detail, so I was lucky to have them. The main thing I was worried about was defence and connecting with my winger and especially against a French side you have to be on your toes. It went well, though. I was happy.”

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West retained the jersey at home to Montauban a week later and then had the honour of playing on the landmark day Connacht unveiled the Clan Stand against Leinster. With all his family and friends in attendance, he describes it as one of the most memorable days of his life.

“I’ve been coming to Connacht games since I was five. Dad was a huge supporter. To see where it’s come has just been incredible. I was emotional walking into the stadium that night. It almost looked fake with the amount of people there. I was like, ‘Jesus’.

“Being in the changing room with Shane Jennings, Cathal Forde, Jack Carty, lads who’d supported Connacht their whole lives, they were emotional too. It was like, ‘wow, this has come so far and we’re so lucky to be involved’.”

Although Leinster spoiled a memorable party, West also started in the wins away to Zebre and at home to Glasgow, when the Clan Stand practically willed Connacht over the winning line through Sean Jansen’s last-minute try. Cue lift-off for their season and the Dexcom.

“Stu likes everyone to talk up in meetings and during the week I had to do a defensive preview. I talked about making the Dexcom a fortress, and we felt that game was a real opportunity for us.

“They were top of the league. So, we were like: ‘Right, this is going to send a statement out to the rest of the league if we win this game.’ The crowd got behind us so much. The Fields of Athenry was sung for the last 10 minutes, which made all the difference. It was a class day.”

Harry West at a Connacht training session at the Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/©INPHO

West played on the wing in both South African games but now returns to outside centre against Munster in another monster interpro.

“We know how proud Munster are. We know they’re going to come at us with everything. It’s going to be a special game.”

West took to rugby from the off and can still recollect his first mini-rugby game.

“It was a freezing cold day and mum [Suzanne] came down with a hot water bottle and gave it to me. Dad was like: ‘You can’t be giving him a hot water bottle.’ But then the whole team had turns holding it.”

West and his twin sister Zoe went to secondary school in King’s Hospital. “I absolutely loved it. The rugby probably wasn’t that high a standard but I was still training every week and got good coaching.”

As a five-day boarder, West could play for the Ballina underage side at the weekends, helped by his father being the coach.

Connacht's Harry West is tackled by Lions' Richard Kriel in URC tie. Photograph: Darren Stewart/©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports

“I didn’t have to go to training to start. He put me straight in, and we actually had quite a good team in Ballina,” says West, whose teammates included Barrett, now a housemate along with Hugh Gavin. He spent transition year at home too, helping St Muredach’s win the Connacht ‘B’ schools competition.

West also played Gaelic football with Ballina Stephenites, as a wing forward or wing back.

“I loved Gaelic growing up and we won one county championship at under 15s.”

As a 17-year-old, West won a senior cap for the Ballina Stephenites before his first cap with Ballina’s rugby team, but when his performances led to an offer from the Connacht academy rugby won out, albeit his Gaelic football was helpful.

“Jack Carty talks about it a lot, seeing backfield space as well, and Gaelic is really beneficial in the aerial duels.”

Another influence is first cousin Sarah Rowe, the multi-talented sportswoman now playing Aussie Rules with Collingwood.

“I actually met her over the weekend. She’s very good on the mental side of sport and I pick her brains over that. She’d always talk about being present and ‘be where your feet are’, to never taking things for granted.”

Though a 10 at first, West is fast enough for the wing and admits: “I would have been mad into the gym and speed work. I’m glad I kept that up, because if I didn’t have that edge, I don’t know if I would have been as versatile.”

Ireland’s replacement outhalf through the 2023 Under-20 Six Nations, he struggled to manage games before his under-20 coaches, Richie Murphy and Mark Sexton, and his academy manager Eric Elwood suggested fullback.

Alas, West tore his hamstring at the 2023 Junior World Cup, before accepting David Nucifora’s offer to join the Ireland Sevens squad. But, three months later when playing against Portugal away, he tore his hamstring again.

“I felt a big pop. And I thought: ‘Jesus, that’s not good.’ I went home and it was quite a bad tear. That kept me out for 12 months. I never really lost too much motivation. I was more like: ‘This better be worth it to play for Connacht. It had better be as good as I hoped.’ And it probably has been. It’s all been worth it.”

The Pro12 winners of a decade ago were part of the inspiration. There are some epic stories of how Connacht fans found a way to Murrayfield for the win over Leinster. Then 13, West was one of seven in a jeep for a day trip.

They left Ballina at 3am on the day of the game, took a ferry to Stranraer, drove to Edinburgh and then after the trophy lift set off on the return trip to Ballina.

“There was seven of us in the car and we were squashed,” he recalls, laughing. “But we didn’t give a damn. We had the best weekend ever. We went to Murrayfield and it was nearly like a home game. Extraordinary. It was such a good experience.”

Harry West of Connacht tackled by Adré Smith and Evan Roos of DHL Stormers. Photograph: Darren Stewart/©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports

For future Connacht generations, it showed that dreams can be reached.

“I think we’re so fearless at the moment and Stu is trying to get across the point that we’re not here to just finish mid-table any more. We’re here to really compete at the top level.

“The Stormers game really personified that,” adds West of that historic 33-24 win in Cape Town last month. “It was a young team. There was talk we’d be happy to take two points. And we just said: ‘Feck that. Come on lads.’ Cian Prendergast really got us up for it and we’d so much craic during the week and it was such a fun game.”

Ask him if he has any particular ambitions and he says: “My number one goal would be to win silverware with Connacht. I remember what it did for the province in 2016. I know how special it is. That would probably be my main objective, and then after that, I’m just trying to become a regular starter on the Connacht team.”

Playing with mates and heroes, and for the team he’s supported since he was a boy.

Living the dream.