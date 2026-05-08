Ulster turn focus to league as they look to stay in the hunt for playoff place

Ulster's Iain Henderson in action against Exeter Chiefs in the Challenge Cup semi-final at the Affidea Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Stormers, Affidea Stadium, Belfast, Friday, 7.45pm

Even though a Challenge Cup final appearance has been banked, no such security exists when it comes to the league as Ulster turn to matters on their other front of operation.

Currently, having slipped to eighth after losing three of their last four in the URC, Richie Murphy’s squad need to hang on in there to ensure there is more to come after their trip to Bilbao.

A win, though, alongside Munster managing to overturn Connacht, would at least guarantee a top-eight finish for the northern province and release some of the pressure from a tough-looking run-in with Glasgow coming to Belfast next week.

While Ulster have been intent on parking their stirring Challenge Cup semi-final result over Exeter Chiefs – bringing them a first European final for 14 years – the injuries they shipped to Jacob Stockdale, David McCann and Stuart McCloskey have taken some of the gloss off last weekend and only ramped matters up as they bid to stay in the hunt for the URC playoffs.

On a much more positive note, Angus Bell’s return to action looks timely after the Australia prop suffered a foot injury in last month’s home loss to Leinster and his presence ought to help bolster matters up front against a powerful Stormers scrum.

Connacht's Billy Bohan and Angus Bell of Ulster. Photograph: James Crombie/©INPHO

With still no sign of Rob Herring returning, James McCormick is given only his second start in his nine involvements this season which will be a test of the 24-year-old’s resolve, while backing him up is Tom Stewart who drops to the bench.

With no McCann available, Cormac Izuchukwu shifts from lock to blindside flanker, which may well be his most effective position. As such, the move does not diminish Ulster in this area as he lines out alongside Nick Timoney and former Stormers player Juarno Augustus, as they attempt to get the nudge on Deon Fourie and Evan Roos.

Charlie Irvine joins skipper Iain Henderson in the engine room while behind the scrum Werner Kok returns with Stockdale out, though rather more attention-grabbing is the selection of Ethan McIlroy in midfield.

Ulster's Ethan McIlroy with Len Ikitau of Exeter Chiefs. Photograph: Bryan Keane/©INPHO

Ulster’s injury woes here bring McIlroy into the equation and last month his first outing at centre at this level went reasonably well even though the game ended in defeat at Munster.

McIlroy combines with Jude Postlethwaite who shunts over to wear the number 12 jersey due to the absence of McCloskey.

The bench will also need to play its part and with Stewart, Bryn Ward, Scott Wilson and Harry Sheridan there the hope will be that Ulster stay in the fight when it comes to the physicality expected to be brought to this clash by the visitors. Stormers have a 6-2 bench split and a back rower wearing number 16, which suggests Fourie will switch to hooker when the change is made.

While Ulster are looking over their shoulders at Connacht potentially leap-frogging them, the Stormers have a possible top-two finish beckoning – they currently lead Glasgow by a solitary point – but will have to nail this down while on the road, John Dobson’s side finishing up at Cardiff next week.

DHL Stormers' Deon Fourie. Photograph: EJ Langer/©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports

As such, the South Africans will be going all-out for results and leaning on the likes of Roos and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to make things happen for them.

Survive the rough stuff up front and Ulster will reckon that composed performances from half-backs Nathan Doak and Jack Murphy might be the point of difference in what looks sure to be a tight and tense occasion in this penultimate round ahead of the knockouts.

Ulster Rugby: M Lowry; W Kok; E McIlroy; J Postlethwaite; Z Ward; J Murphy; N Doak; A Bell; J McCormick; T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt); C Irvine; C Izuchukwu; N Timoney; J Augustus. Replacements: T Stewart; E O’Sullivan; S Wilson; H Sheridan; B Ward; C McKee; J Flannery; W De Klerk.

DHL Stormers: W Gelant; W Simelane; D du Plessis; D Willemse; L Zas; S Feinberg-Mngomezulu; I Khan; N Mchunu; A-H Venter; S Sandi; A Smith; R van Heerden; D Fourie (capt); B-J Dixon; E Roos. Replacements: P de Villiers; O Kebble; Z Porthen; C Evans; H Dayimani; K Morabe; S Ungerer; J Matthee.

Referee: A Piardi (FIR).