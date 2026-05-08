Munster fear Tadhg Beirne and Jack Crowley could be out for rest of season with injuries

Munster’s difficulties on and off the field show little sign of abating with doubts starting to emerge over Clayton McMillan’s future as head coach, while there are fears that Irish internationals Jack Crowley and Tadhg Beirne could be out for the remainder of the season.

The fallout from the appointment from next season of McMillan’s former assistant at the Chiefs, Roger Randle, as attack coach and the decision then last week not to proceed with it, continues to rumble on.

McMillan said he was committed to the team until the end of the season but that “other people” might make a decision whether he remains for next season and beyond. The New Zealander was appointed for a three-year term which started last July.

He has continued to support the decision to appoint Randle. Randle’s appointment caused disquiet and some resignations in the wider Munster voluntary structure due to an allegation of rape against Randle in South Africa in 1997. Randle said he has always denied the allegations and said, in a statement issued by Munster last week in the wake of the decision not to proceed with his appointment, his disappointment that they had again resurfaced three decades later.

McMillan said he is disappointed Randle is no longer coming to join him and cast doubts about his own future during a press conference following the announcement of the team selection to play Connacht on Saturday evening in Galway in a crucial URC clash.

“Look, I imagine that there’s a lot of people that are doing a fair bit of reflection around this,” said McMillan.

“Very early on, I communicated to the Irish Rugby and our boards and our players that if I’m not the right person to lead this team forward, then people can make that decision and I’ll accept it.

“You’ll need to speak to those people around how they feel about it, but I feel a huge sense of loyalty to our players who are looking to me in pressure situations to understand what my position is. I have their back the same way that they have my back.

“Now, I think there’s still a bit of water to run under the bridge. There are things that people are going to reflect on and I encourage that because there are changes that I think need to be made to give me I guess the confidence that I have the support to be able to do the job that’s needed.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“I’m fully committed to the team until the end of the season. There’s no doubt about that. Other people might make a decision around whether I’m next year or the year after.

“If that’s what people decide, if I’m not the best person to lead this team forward, that will be their decision. But I don’t walk away from a fight easily. There are plenty of people in this building who, I believe, want me to stay here and believe in the direction that we are heading.

“To walk away would feel like I’m letting them down,” he added.

His more immediate concern is getting the points from their remaining URC games away to Connacht on Saturday and at home to the Lions next week to ensure, initially, a top-half finish and possibly a top-four place which would garner home advantage in the quarter-finals.

But a string of injuries is not helping the cause with Michael Milne (calf), Oli Jager (head), Tadhg Beirne (knee), Jean Kleyn (bicep), Tom Farrell (shoulder), Calvin Nash (hamstring) and Jack Crowley (leg) out of action.

“A lot of those guys that are on the injured list I wouldn’t expect to see them for the rest of the season,” added McMillan. “That’s not absolute but I think that’s probably the prognosis as it stands today.

“Jack Crowley’s just got an unusual injury where he’s just losing a little bit of strength in his leg. It’s kind of a neural thing. So he could be running around free as a bird, feel nothing, and then the next day it feels like a dead leg.

“So we just weren’t prepared to roll the dice with him this week even though it’s a big game. We have a lot of faith in JJ Hanrahan. It’s familiar territory for him. So we don’t lose anything in that regard. I don’t think his injury’s going to be long-term.

“Tadhg, we’ll definitely have him out of the next two weeks, three weeks. And if we’re good enough to keep going on that then hopefully he’ll be back.”