James Lowe sits out URC clash against Lions, leaving his Champions Cup final hopes in doubt

James Lowe's Leinster contract expires at the end of the season, with a new deal yet to be finalised. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

URC: Leinster v Lions, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports

The chances of James Lowe being an option for Leinster’s Champions Cup final in a fortnight have receded due to a minor setback in training which has delayed his anticipated return this weekend. In further news relating to Lowe, Leo Cullen has confirmed that a new provincial contract with the 33-year-old winger beyond the end of this season has yet to be finalised.

“It is still playing out,” said Cullen when asked if he expected Lowe to be a Leinster player next season. “There’s still a few loose ends around the place at the moment that need to be tidied up.”

Lowe, whose tally of 68 tries in 98 games over the last nine seasons places him within one of equalling Shane Horgan’s all-time record for Leinster, has always been on a provincial contract.

He has also scored 17 tries in 45 Tests for Ireland and has previously cited the next World Cup as his “north star”. Andy Farrell has also expressed confidence that Lowe, Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park would all sign new deals and the latter have duly done so.

Asked if Lowe was someone he would like to keep around, Cullen said: “Yeah, definitely. James is great in terms of the character that he has, his ability you’ve seen over the years as well. Let’s see how that plays out. But it would be great to have James here next year.”

Cullen also confirmed that RG Snyman, whose season has been cut short, will be with the province next season. However, due to the timing of the World Cup, they will not be signing another marquee All Black to follow Jordan Barrett and Rieko Ioane. “That won’t be something that we’ll be doing.”

Saturday’s game against the Lions also comes too soon for Tadhg Furlong. “He is similar in that he did some part of training yesterday, which was positive,” said Cullen. “We’ll see how he progresses; looking reasonably okay at the moment.”

Akin to his selection for the win away to Ulster following Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final, Cullen has again retained just three of the XV from last weekend’s semi-final win over Toulon, with James Ryan again captaining the side.

Thomas Clarkson and Ioane, who reverts to 13, are the other two, while Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Hugo Keenan are on the bench. That suggests all six will be rested next Saturday at home to the Ospreys.

Sam Prendergast starts for Leinster against Lions in the URC match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Sam Prendergast returns at outhalf, with Ciarán Frawley at fullback. “We want to keep investing in Sam,” said Cullen. “Sam’s such a quality player and we think he’s going to be big for the future of Leinster.”

With Keenan on the bench, moving Frawley to outhalf at some juncture is “obviously a strong option for us as well”.

Despite running into a Benetton at full throttle last time out, Leinster sit fourth on 53 points behind the Lions on points difference, with two rounds remaining and eyeing up a finish in the top two at least.

The Lions have already won the South African Shield and have won their last six. Admittedly, all were at home. In fact, the Lions have yet to win a game outside their own country this season.

That said, Cullen highlighted the work of Ivan van Rooyen and their “sharp coaching group”, their “serious output” of talent and their settled nature. They have the league’s fewest rucks but most offloads (195), as well as most clean breaks (70) and tries (183). They’ve also had a two-week build-up and travelled last Saturday.

“It’s a proper bloody test for our guys now in trying to win the game and trying to maximise what we can get out of the game, and I think it’s important that people understand that. We expect them to be very, very organised for this game,” said Cullen.

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Joshua Kenny, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Ed Byrne, John McKee, Thomas Clarkson; Brian Deeny, James Ryan (capt); Max Deegan, Will Connors, James Culhane.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, Rabah Slimani, Diarmuid Mangan, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Hugh Cooney, Hugo Keenan.

LIONS: Quan Horn; Erich Cronje, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Angelo Davids; Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg; SJ Kotze, PJ Botha, Asenathi Ntlabakanye; Etienne Oosthuizen, Reinhard Nothnagel; Siba Mahashe, Ruan Venter, Francke Horn (capt).

Replacements: Franco Marais, Eddie Davids, Sebastian Lombard, Darrien Landsberg, Batho Hlekani, JC Pretorius, Nico Steyn, Kelly Mpeku.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU).

Forecast: Leinster to win.