Rugby

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster pays tribute to departing players

Players will take part in a ceremony at the Dexcom Stadium following Munster game

Jack Carty is one of a number of players leaving Connacht at the end of the season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Jack Carty is one of a number of players leaving Connacht at the end of the season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Fri May 08 2026 - 20:031 MIN READ

Connacht’s departing players will be presented to the fans in a short ceremony after the full-time whistle of their URC game against Munster at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday night

The long-serving Denis Buckley and Jack Carty will end their long association with their home province, while Joe Joyce and Matthew Devine will move to Gloucester and Ulster respectively.

Also leaving are Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Peter Dooley, David Hawkshaw, Chay Mullins, Oisín McCormack and Temi Lasisi and head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “On behalf of the coaching staff and the wider organisation, I want to thank every one of the departing players for their efforts and contributions, not just this season but over the course of their time with us.

“They have each made their own positive impact on rugby in Connacht, and I wish them every health and happiness in whatever the future may hold for them.”

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Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times
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