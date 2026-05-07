Tadhg Beirne and Jack Crowley miss out as Munster name team to play Connacht

Munster have made five changes to their side for their URC clash against Connacht at the Dexcom Stadium (KO 7.45pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports), as key players Tadhg Beirne and Jack Crowley miss out through injury.

Mike Haley returns from a groin injury to start at fullback with Dan Kelly also slotting into the backline.

Fineen Wycherley has recovered from a knee injury to start in the pack along with Michael Ala’alatoa and Edwin Edogbo.

Replacement Alex Kendellen will make his 100th appearance at the age of just 25 having made his Munster debut as an Academy player in March 2021.

Haley, Shane Daly and Andrew Smith are named in the back three with Kelly and Alex Nankivell starting together in midfield.

Captain Craig Casey and JJ Hanrahan start in the halfbacks.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Ala’alatoa pack down in the front row with Edogbo and Wycherley in the engine room.

Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes start in an unchanged backrow.

Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley and Conor Bartley provide the frontrow backup as Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson and Kendellen complete the forward cover.

Ben O’Donovan and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements.

Munster Rugby: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Alex Nankivell, Dan Kelly, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey (capt); Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley, Conor Bartley, Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.

Unavailable for selection this week:

Michael Milne (calf), Oli Jager (head), Tadhg Beirne (knee), Jean Kleyn (bicep), Tom Farrell (shoulder), Calvin Nash (hamstring), Jack Crowley (leg)