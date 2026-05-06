‘We’ve got to concentrate on ourselves’: Connacht with the greater need for Munster visit

A game of “real significance”, Connacht and Munster’s URC meetings at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday sees both sides gunning for their respective hopes – Connacht a top-eight spot; Munster a top seeding.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster acknowledged his side “needs to play well” in their penultimate league fixture, with the knockout stages not yet beyond their reach.

“We know how good Munster are. I think the last couple of games, they have been excellent, and it’s a huge game for them, as much as it is for us. There’s no denying that,” said Lancaster.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves. The pressure we have is internal as well, like trying to make sure we pick the right team, get the right energy behind the team, and obviously the crowd will be huge. But for us, we’ll just be very much focusing on what we can do.”

Both provinces will be pushing to win the game, he added, as opposed to trying to avoid defeat.

“There’s a big difference, so I think our mentality will be as it has been throughout the season, to win by scoring tries.”

The westerners have learned lessons from last year’s fixture in Castlebar, which Munster edged 30-24, in “making sure we get the balance right in terms of when we play and when we kick, and how to put pressure on in the right areas of field,” Lancaster added.

“Weather plays a part, obviously, here at the weekend, but one of the big steps I think we’ve made this season is our defence, and making sure we’re on point in the three aspects that really will matter against Munster.

“One is the set piece, the scrum, the lineout, and who comes on top there. Making sure our defence is really well organised and ready to deal with Munster, who obviously have international half backs starting, and very good ball carriers across the park.”

European Rugby Challenge Cup Round 16, Dexcom Stadium, Galway 3/4/2026 Connacht vs Hollywoodbets Sharks Connacht's Bundee Aki comes up against Le Roux Malan of Hollywoodbets Sharks Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon

Good news for Connacht is the return of Bundee Aki, while outhalf Josh Ioane has completed return-to-play protocols and is available. David Hawkshaw (groin) and Academy centre Sean Walsh (wrist) will return to training later in the week, while scrumhalf Caolin Blade (thumb) and hooker Dave Heffernan (calf) continue to be monitored with a decision on their availability to be made later in the week.

However, Cathal Forde is out for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury picked up against the Stormers, while a shoulder injury sustained against the Lions has sidelined Matthew Victory.

Denis Buckley, who will depart the province at the end of the season, has also been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Paying tribute to the 35-year-old prop, capped 275 times for his home province, Lancaster said: “Every game I was involved in with Leinster against Connacht, Denis was playing, and I don’t think I really saw him make an error in any of those games.

“He obviously was a complete scrummager (but) what struck me was his diligence and professionalism – you have to be to play as many games as he’s done.

“He would always be physically working on his body, and making sure his mind was in the right place as well. He was interested in the leadership stuff we were talking about, and he’s going to go on to be successful in life, I’m sure, because he’s got such an inquisitive mind. And his desire for Connacht to do well really makes him stand him out.”

As for those lining up to attempt to fill Buckley’s boots, Lancaster said new frontrow recruits Jerry Cahir and Francois van Wyk are a “couple of really good signings”.

“Both of them are playing Champions Cup semi-finals – one from Bath (van Wyk), one from Leinster (Cahir) – so on the back of Billy Bohan, as well Jordan Duggan, I think we’re really strong in that position now.”