‘No one’s been talking about it’: Munster players ignore external noise to focus on Connacht game

There was a touch of “the more that was left unsaid, the more curious people became” at Munster’s weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The Munster players have had to deal with considerable external noise over the last few weeks, resulting in a mutual agreement between the club and Roger Randle that he would not now be joining as attack coach next season as as previously announced.

Last Thursday, Munster said in a statement: “Following recent discussions and having considered the circumstances that have developed after the announcement, Roger and Munster Rugby have mutually agreed not to proceed with the appointment.”

Addressing the media on Tuesday, skills and attack coach Mossy Lawler said he had faith in the powers that be at the province, but declined to expand on where that faith came from and whether management had addressed coaching staff and players.

“I don’t have any comment to make on that,” Lawler said of the decision to backtrack on the appointment. “Look, with all due respect, I’m here to talk about Connacht and the big game we have ahead. I don’t have any further comment on anything else.”

Munster skills coach Mossy Lawler would not be drawn on off-the-field matters. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Asked whether the Munster management had spoken to the group, he was equally steadfast. “I’m not going to comment on that,” Lawler said.

Gavin Coombes spoke of Munster being a tight-knit group and becoming used to issues being discussed around them. He said the game against Connacht in the United Rugby Championship remained their main priority and focus.

“I think Munster is such a big club and it’s always in the media,” the backrow said. “There’s always something being said about Munster and that’s all outside noise. And, you know, no matter what’s going on, this group in the high performance centre, it’s nothing to do with us.

“No one’s been talking about it and it’s all been focused on what we can do on the weekend. And we’ve had this every year. Same last year when we came down to the last two games where we had to win and there was all outside noise again.

“We’re such a close group that we can stick together and stay on task. And I think that’s kind of what we’ve done.”

Munster face Connacht on Saturday and have to deal with a spate of injuries, including a few central figures who are unavailable. Ireland backrow and lock Tadhg Beirne is among them.

Tom Farrell (shoulder), Calvin Nash (hamstring), Oli Jager (head) and Jean Kleyn (biceps) join Beirne on the injury list. The good news is Jack Crowley, who withdrew shortly before kick-off in the 41-14 win over Ulster a fortnight ago, is available to travel to Galway.

“Obviously, the quality of player we’re missing obviously brings its own circumstances,” Lawler said. “But from our DNA and the way we’re looking to play the game, we probably won’t change much in relation to what we’re about.

“The big thing with Connacht is, I suppose, their contact skills and the physical presence they bring. So from our physical point of view and our mentality point of view, we need to be able to match that.”

The injury to Nash will also keep him out of next week’s match in Thomond Park against the Lions in the last of the regular league fixtures.

“Calvin is a quality player and a quality guy, and one that will be sorely missed,” Lawler said. “He’s an unbelievable finisher and started to come back into a little bit of form. But obviously, unfortunately, picked up that injury that certainly ruins him out of this week and next week anyway.”

And with Kleyn and Beirne injured in the forwards, Munster are going to have to realign in the pack. Lawler, though, is not concerned about a possible backrow of Coombes, Alex Kendellen and John Hodnett.

Kendellen and Hodnett scored three and four tries respectively against Ulster last time out and Lawler sees them as good enough to be knocking on the door of the Irish squad.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. I’d love to think so,” he said. “I think Irish rugby is spoiled with the talent that they have in the backrow at the moment and how difficult it is to get into. I mean, you’re talking about Alex and John there. They weren’t in our side at the start of this year.

“So, I mean, just in Munster rugby alone, the spoils that we have in the backrow are second to none, and you add that to Irish rugby. So it’s a real competitive position in the country, and it’s difficult to get into their teams.”

Roman Salanoa played 20 minutes, as a replacement, for Munster A in Friday’s win over Connacht in Galway and moved closer to first-team action. Munster lie fifth in the URC standings, one place below Leinster.