Leinster sweat on injuries after Toulon as Henshaw sidelined for Lions clash

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will not be available for Leinster as they face the Lions at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship with the cost of their Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulon last weekend to be counted later in the week.

Henshaw’s head injury, however, seems not to be as bad as it appeared in real time, when the match was stopped for a prolonged period while he was being treated.

He now goes through the return to play protocols with Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe, Jordan Larmour, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier and Tommy O’Brien also on the list of players to be assessed.

“Robbie is up and about and feeling good,” said Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal. “He won’t be available this weekend, he will go through the process now, but the key thing is he is healthy enough to go through those protocols. He wants to make himself available.”

It wasn’t a perfect performance from Leinster against Toulon but once again the coaches were pleased that they toughed out the match and hung in under pressure to secure their sixth Champions Cup final since 2018, when they last won the trophy.

Leinster now switch competitions with URC matches against the Lions and Ospreys over the next two weekends before the European final against Bordeaux in Bilbao on Saturday, May 23rd.

“Obviously, we’re delighted with the result [against Toulon], and I thought it was a game that just the momentum seemed to shift,” said Bleyendaal. “We obviously went down a few men. I thought we responded really well, and then we probably carried a bit of fatigue from that, and then we had to hang on at the end. And Toulon was throwing everything at us.

“So just delighted to get the win in a European knock-out. The mood in the building today was excited, and there was a good buzz, but I think the energy was also low. You could tell it was a game that took a lot out of us.”

Leinster Rugby assistant/attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal. Photograph: Tom Maher/ Inpho

[ Robbie Henshaw ruled out of Leinster’s home URC against the LionsOpens in new window ]

Leinster have been finding ways to win under duress, which is an aspect of this season that has pleased Bleyendaal and the other coaches. Perhaps not as smooth as they would have liked, nonetheless, they have got to where they want to be in the knowledge that over the next few weeks they can be better.

The season now becomes a delicate balancing act between keeping players sharp and switched on, while avoiding injury. Retaining the URC trophy has also been part of Leinster’s season ambitions.

“It wasn’t polished, but it was a good pressure game, where we had to find our way out of some holes,” said Bleyendaal. “A bit of adversity, the long stoppage, even with Robbie getting injured, there’s another lull in the game, and then you have to get your energy back and your excitement back.

“So, yeah, just delighted to get the win. It was a tough match, that’s all I can say really. It was not a polished performance, but it was a gritty one, and there was plenty of positives within it.”

Lions are third on the URC table, one place above Leinster and are also hoping to secure home advantages when the knock-out phase of the league begins.

Leinster’s design on the trophy means careful selection measures with Benetton’s last-gasp 29-26 win in Italy a few weeks ago a proximate reminder of how teams will raise their game against the Irish side.

“It’s so congested at the top of the URC and a lot of the teams are playing each other as well, so it is hard to predict what is going to happen,” said Bleyendaal. “That’s why we have to manage the squad the next few weeks because guys have to come back and build game time.

“Other guys have given their all the last three or four weeks, other guys we just need them for freshness and energy. So, what I can tell you is the players are hungry and ready for the opportunity.

“Whoever we decide to play against the Lions and the following week, I feel like we are going to have motivated guys that want to perform. It’s so congested and we want a home playoff in the URC.”

[ Irish rugby fans prepare to descend on Bilbao as Leinster and Ulster chase gloryOpens in new window ]