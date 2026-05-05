Chance of European silverware not distracting Ulster from URC aims

Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu celebrates at the final whistle in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA

While Ulster are rightly pleased with having reached their first European final in 14 years, what is currently focusing minds is their casualty list and the rather pressing work which needs to be done to reach the URC playoffs.

The northern province, currently eighth in the URC table, host leaders the Stormers on Friday evening in the penultimate round of regular season fixtures.

Richie Murphy’s side will be eager to fight their way up the table as they remain vulnerable to a late charge from Connacht, who are three points behind in ninth.

However, Ulster look like they could be without Jacob Stockdale for the rest of the season after the winger sustained a facial fracture in last weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Exeter Chiefs.

Stockdale is to see a maxillofacial surgeon this week to assess the nature of the injury.

Stuart McCloskey and David McCann are due to undergo MRIs for respective hamstring and knee injuries picked up against Exeter, which could rule them out for the Stormers game.

On a more upbeat note, Angus Bell, Scott Wilson and Rob Herring are back in training and a call will be made on their availability for Friday over the coming days.

Bryn Ward and Charlie Irvine celebrate after Ulster's win over Exeter Chiefs in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA

Ulster will certainly need bodies on deck as they bid to stay in the mix for the knockout stages as their challenge does not ease up following the Stormers, hosting second-place Glasgow in the final round.

All this before they meet Montpellier the Challenge Cup final in Bilbao on May 22nd.

“The lads have been really good,” Ulster assistant coach Jimmy Duffy said of their quick switching between Europe and the URC.

“They have freshened up and have trained well. You’re playing against world-class athletes, so you have to be ready.

“Our players are very clued-in in terms of what the challenge is this Friday and that you can’t look too far down the road. You get yourself in real trouble if you do.”

Duffy, who leaves Ulster as forwards coach at the end of the season: “You’re playing a team that’s first in the league and you’re not mentally and physically on; you can get embarrassed.

“The Stormers are on top for a reason, and Glasgow are in that area as well. They’re both teams that are stacked with international talent and power and an attacking threat.

“There is a litany of superstars in the team, and you must pay massive respect to that and if you don’t, you can get hurt.

“We’ve a massive respect for the opposition on the weekend, as with the Stormers. It doesn’t get much harder than that.

“We’re under no illusions. We’ve got the Stormers and Glasgow the following weekend which is going to require a monumental effort.”