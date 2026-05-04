Joe McCarthy says memories of past defeats help motivate Leinster in Champions Cup quest

Whatever else they have or haven’t done in this 2025-26 campaign, Leinster have certainly dug deep. That their ninth Champions Cup semi-final win went down to the wire was entirely befitting of their season.

Their resources are thinned by injuries to such an extent that their starting frontrow was still on the pitch up to the 70th minute and, in the absence of RG Snyman and Ryan Baird, both James Ryan and Joe McCarthy put in big 80-minute shifts.

How grateful Leinster were for that when McCarthy found the energy to cover Gaël Dréan’s break up the right touchline in the 77th minute. This forced the Toulon right winger inside for Rieko Ioane to make the scrambling tackle that prompted a loose pass inside to Setariki Tuicuvu.

“It feels so good,” said McCarthy afterwards. “Being in the final is exactly where you want to be. We loved the buzz around the Champions Cup. It wasn’t pretty at the end, but we’re in the final, that’s all that matters.”

That is especially true as the consequences of the alternative outcome – Leinster coughing up a 29-11 lead heading towards the last 10 minutes to lose a home semi-final for the second season running – do not bear thinking about.

“It’s definitely something that hangs over you,” admitted McCarthy of that psychologically damaging 37-34 loss to Northampton in the semi-final a year ago, before elaborating on how haunting that defeat has been.

Leinster's Garry Ringrose celebrates after scoring against Toulon in Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“You lose these big games in Europe like last year, and it probably plays on your mind for the whole year. Every game you go into – not every game you go into, but every knock-out game – it plays on your mind. ‘If we don’t get it right, if we don’t pitch up here, we’ll go home devastated’.

“It’s something that probably, looking back on it, gives us more motivation. You need to be at your absolute best in every knock-out game and if you’re not at the races it’s a terrible day.”

There has also been a palpable sense that the deflating defeat of 12 months ago affected some of Leinster’s support base too, with the team receiving more criticism from outside over their performance levels this season.

“Yeah, there is a bit of that,” said McCarthy. “Fans, I think, have such high expectations of us, which I think is great. Every year we want to go and do the double. Every year it’s a hard task and not many teams do it. It can be tough at times, but we’d rather have that high level of expectation than [for] fans to be happy to see us just reach the semi-finals or lose a few games.”

Another prime example of Leinster digging deep, even if it possibly contributed to their weary-looking last 10 minutes, was starting the second half with 13 players and somehow finding the will and energy to take the game to Toulon and even score their third try, through Garry Ringrose.

“I suppose it simplifies the game in your mind a bit,” said McCarthy. “You just have to carry hard, work a lot harder. We were thinking at half-time that they’re probably going to think this is going to be a good period for them. ‘We need to shock them a bit when we come out [after] half-time’.

“We knew we had to be proper on it. I suppose it was quite pleasing. We just carried hard, played short sides and kept the ball. It gave us a huge lift to score, and I think it was a massive celebration of that try for Ringer. It was pleasing.”